Havertz 'relaxed' Over 'bumpy' Arsenal Start

Muhammad Rameez Published September 07, 2023 | 05:38 PM

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz said on Thursday he was staying calm despite his "bumpy" start in north London following his big money move from Chelsea

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Arsenal forward Kai Havertz said on Thursday he was staying calm despite his "bumpy" start in north London following his big money move from Chelsea.

Speaking on international duty at a press conference in Wolfsburg ahead of Germany's friendly with Japan on Saturday, Havertz told the media he was "clearly busy" trying to integrate with his new side.

"I think so far in my career I had phases here and there where things were a little bumpy -- and of course I know that you (media) after four matchdays will just point out the negatives, and a lot of bad stuff will be written," he said.

"It's not the first time I've come to a new club and so I know that it can take a bit longer and so I am relaxed about it." With no goals or assists in his first four Premier League games for Arsenal, Havertz has come under fire, prompting manager Mikel Arteta to defend him.

After withdrawing Havertz 56 minutes into Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Fulham in late August, Arteta said the forward had "already done really good things" but admitted the final touch was missing.

"In a lot of situations he should have scored a lot of goals already this season. That's the thing that is missing there," said Arteta.

Arsenal, who finished runners-up to Manchester City in the Premier League last season to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in six seasons, have three wins and a draw so far this season.

"It's only my second month there, so that's why I'm relatively relaxed," added Havertz.

The 24-year-old, who scored the winner in Chelsea's 1-0 win over Manchester City in the 2021 Champions League final, moved to Arsenal in the summer for a reported fee of 75 million Euros ($80 million).

