Having daughters is a sign that God is happy, says Shahid Khan Afridi

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 5th, 2020) Former Pakistan Captain Shahid Khan Afridi said that the people with whom God is happy are blessed with daughters.

He expressed these views while giving an interview to a tv channel on Monday.

Afridi who is known as “Boom,,,Boom” was married to Nadia Shahid in 2002. This year, he was blessed with fifth baby girl and he shared his picture with his daughters

Afridi is often asked about his feelings about having daughters and he always comes up with beautiful answers.