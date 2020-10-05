UrduPoint.com
Having Daughters Is A Sign That God Is Happy, Says Shahid Khan Afridi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 04:33 PM

Afridi who is father to five daughters says God is happy with him and having five daughters is a sign of that great blessing.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 5th, 2020) Former Pakistan Captain Shahid Khan Afridi said that the people with whom God is happy are blessed with daughters.

Shahid Khan Afridi who is father to five said that God is happy with him because he was blessed with daughters.

He expressed these views while giving an interview to a tv channel on Monday.

Afridi who is known as “Boom,,,Boom” was married to Nadia Shahid in 2002. This year, he was blessed with fifth baby girl and he shared his picture with his daughters

Afridi is often asked about his feelings about having daughters and he always comes up with beautiful answers.

