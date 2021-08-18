UrduPoint.com

Hawks Lift Inaugural Kashmir Premier League Title

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 10:40 AM

Hawks lift inaugural Kashmir Premier League title

MUZAFFARABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Rawalakot Hawks won the first edition of Kashmir Premier after beating Muzaffarabad Tigers by seven runs at Muzaffarabad cricket Stadium on late Tuesday.

Asif Afridi held his nerves to successfully defend just 10 in the last over. Earlier, a scintillating half century by Kashif Ali helped Hawks post 169 on the board.

Tigers elected to ball first after winning the toss but failed to get early wickets as Hawks post 53 by 6.4 over. Mohammad Hafeez came up with a breakthrough, sending Umar Amin back on a LBW dismissal.

Usama Mir bowled Amin's fellow opener Bismillah Khan without allowing to add a run that brought two fresh batsmen of Rawalakot Hawks at the crease. Hussain Talat also threw a catch to Anwar Ali on Mohammad Hafeez's bowling in the 9th over.

Danish Aziz got out for just four while Sahibzada Farhan could score just just 28 off 21. Kashif Ali played a fantastic knock of 54 off 28 with 5 fours and 3 sixes while Mohammad Imran Randhawa tried to help his side with his unbeaten 17 off 12 balls. Rawalakot Hawks reached 169 in 20 overs while Usama Mir and Mohammad Hafeez claimed two scalps each.

To chase 170 runs Muzaffarabad Tigers got off to a flying start as the team crossed 50 inside the first six overs. Mohammad Hafeez got out on the fourth delivery of the sixth over after scoring 29.

Zeeshan Ashraf produced another good partnership with Sohaib Maqsood for the second wicket stand. He lost his wicket for 46 in the 9th over when Tigers were 88.

He scored 46 off 26 with four fours and as many maximums. After dismissing Zeeshan, Shahid Afridi came up with another breakthrough when he got rid of the dangerous Sohaib Maqsood who scored just 15.

Hussain Talat sent Anwar Ali and Sohail Akhtar back to the pavilion from the other end. On the fifth delivery of the 18th over, Talat got his third wicket, this time dismissing Sohail Tanvir for 21.

He finished his spell with the figure of three for 18. Mohammad Irfan Jr. bolwed an expensive second last over and Asif Afridi had just 10 runs to defend in the last over. Asif bowled Inzamam for 12 off five and Usama Mir for a golden duck while Mohammad Wasim Jr., who remained off strike for most of the last over, got run out in the same over.

The all rounder scored 22 off 12 with one four and two sixes but could not change their fortunes in the last over as Asif Afridi successfully defended 10 runs. Asif Afridi got three wickets for 22 while Shahid Afridi also dismissed two important players of Tigers' top-order.

Asif Afridi got man-of-the-match award because of his brilliant spell and a successful last over.

