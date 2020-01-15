Hayatabad Cricket Academy clinches U-13 Cricket title

Hayatabad Cricket Academy clinched the trophy after defeating Hill Park Cricket Academy in the Pakistan U-13 Cricket Tournament wherein eight teams participated in the tournament played in Karachi

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Hayatabad cricket academy clinched the trophy after defeating Hill Park Cricket Academy in the Pakistan U-13 Cricket Tournament wherein eight teams participated in the tournament played in Karachi.

Hayatabad Cricket Academy captain Bahadur Ali Shah won the toss and decided to bat first.

The team scored 138 for eight wickets in the stipulated overs. Bahadur Ali Shah scored 35, Najib 25, Adnan 15 and Hassan 20 runs.

In reply, the Hill Cricket Academy team scored 129 runs. Hayatabad's Bahadur Ali Shah outplayed four players and was also declared the best player of the tournament. Director General sports KP Asfandyar Khattak congratulated the Academy team on the victory and assured of all possible cooperation.