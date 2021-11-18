Pakistan's former batting consultant Matthew Hayden has wished good luck to the Green-shirts prior to their series against Bangladesh, saying 'Come on Champs, you can do it, Pakistan Zindabad'

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan's former batting consultant Matthew Hayden has wished good luck to the Green-shirts prior to their series against Bangladesh, saying 'Come on Champs, you can do it, Pakistan Zindabad'.

The Pakistan cricket team would play the first of the three-match Twenty20 series at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on Friday followed by second and third T20 on November 20 and 22 at the same venue.

Hayden took the social media website Twitter to tweet a heartfelt message in urdu for the Pakistan cricket team when it faces Bangladesh on Friday.

The Pakistan team was in Dhaka for the series against Bangladesh while the former Australian cricketer and cricket commentator, who had scored 30 centuries in his 103 tests, was in quarantine in Brisbane.

Hayden has wished best of luck to the Pakistan team for the series against Bangladesh. "Assalam-o-Alaikum Pakistan! I am sitting in the Quarantine center at Brisbane and completing my isolation period. But my heart is present in Dhaka with all the players and support staff of the Pakistan cricket team. My best wishes are with the Pakistan cricket team, Come on Champs, you can do it, Pakistan Zindabad," he tweeted.

Hayden was appointed as the batting consultant of Pakistan cricket team for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in September 2021.