Perth, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Rachael Haynes and Meg Lanning revived Australia's stuttering women's Twenty20 World Cup title defence with a match-turning 95-run partnership in the home side's tense five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Perth on Monday.

The four-time champions were on the brink of elimination at 10 for three chasing 123 before vice-captain Haynes made 60 and skipper Lanning managed 41 not out to rescue Australia, who lost their opener against India on Friday.

"Hopefully it settles our group down," player of the match Haynes told reporters.

"I hope today showed a little bit of our character." Australia's victory inches them closer to Group A pacesetters India and New Zealand. Only the top two from each of the two five-team groups qualify for the knockout phase with India making the early running after beating Bangladesh by 18 runs in the later match.

Sri Lanka are all but eliminated having lost to New Zealand on Saturday.

"Our young side played really well against the world champions," said Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu, who top-scored with 50. "We lost the match but won hearts in the crowd."Australia appeared in command after restricting Sri Lanka to a modest 122 for six from their 20 overs after Athapaththu elected to bat on a green-tinged WACA pitch.

But the match spectacularly flipped when left-arm quick Udeshika Prabodhani bowled opener Alyssa Healy for a duck and Ashleigh Gardner for two with pearlers. Australia crashed further after Beth Mooney was stumped for six off spinner Shashikala Siriwardene.