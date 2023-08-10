Hazara-Azadi Cup

Hazara Region Azadi Cup Squash Championship, under the aegis of Hazara Region Squash Association with the collaboration of Regional Sports Officer Hazara, got underway at Jansher Khan Squash Complex here Thursday

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) : Hazara Region Azadi Cup Squash Championship, under the aegis of Hazara Region Squash Association with the collaboration of Regional Sports Officer Hazara, got underway at Jansher Khan Squash Complex here Thursday.

A total of 52 male and female players are taking part in the U11, U13, U15, U19, Open and Veterans category. On the first day, junior competitions were started with the Championship was formally inaugurated by prominent business and social personality Malik Ghulam Murtaza Awan.

On this occasion, TMO Abbottabad Shakeel Khan and President of Regional Squash Association Tariq Mehmood thanked the Regional Sports Officer Ahmad Zaman for providing opportunities to the players. They said that sports were very important to attract positive activities. They said that through this way, the youth could be engaged in healthy sports activities.

Regional Sports Officer Ahmed Zaman Khan said that all possible cooperation with the Regional Squash Association would continue and this event would be proved to be exemplary and memorable.