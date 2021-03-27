Hazara Quetta Football defeats Young Rising Stars Layyah

(@fidahassanain)

The team won the match by 1-0 to enter the finals of Development Stage Quarters under the ongoing National Women’s Football Championship (NWFC).

Interestingly, as the both teams locked horns there was no goal in the first half of the match. Credit goes to Farzana Ghulam Nabi who struck in the 57the minute to lead against the rival by 1-0.

Young Rising tried their best but couldn’t score an equalizer and ended as goalless.

On other hand, MUK FC also failed to notch the victory as Sialkot City WFC defeated it by 2-0. Fatima Shahzad and Alizay Asad appeared as prominent players of the winning team after they did goals.

The teams ousted from the tournament are playing under the aegis of Development Stage which was introduced to give them confidence.