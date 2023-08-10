Hazara Region Independence Cup Squash Championship 2023 kicks off

Hazara Region Independence Cup Squash Championship 2023 officially commenced at Jan Sher Khan Squash Complex (JKSC) here on Thursday

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Hazara Region Independence Cup Squash Championship 2023 officially commenced at Jan Sher Khan Squash Complex (JKSC) here on Thursday.

The event was organized under the guidance and support of the Regional Squash Association, in collaboration with the Regional Sports Department.

Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Abbottabad Shakil Khan inaugurated the squash championship. The event spans various categories, catering to talented squash players across different age groups.

Competitions are scheduled for Under 11, Under 13, Under 15, Under 19, and veterans, ensuring that squash enthusiasts of all ages can showcase their skills and passion.

On the inaugural day, the focus was on junior matches, where thrilling displays of talent were witnessed. Key matches are also scheduled for Open Veterans, Under 19, Under 15, and Women's categories.

TMO Abbottabad while speaking on the occasion said that the importance of such sports events in engaging the youth positively is a good initiative of JKSC and the regional squash association. President Regional Squash Association, Tariq Mahmood, highlighted the role of sports in steering the young generation away from negativity and misdirection.

He underscored that organizing events of this nature is crucial for the community, serving as a platform for new talents to emerge and shine.

Regional Sports Officer Ahmed Zaman Khan, reiterated the commitment of the Regional Squash Association to fostering such collaborations. He expressed confidence that this championship would stand as an example of excellence and create lasting memories for all participants and fans.