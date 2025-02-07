Hazara region trials for under-22 games successfully conclude

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The Under-22 Games trials for handball, boxing, badminton, and table tennis Friday have been successfully completed in the Hazara region under the supervision of the Directorate of sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Regional Sports Department.

More than 200 athletes from across Hazara participated in the trials while the successful player would participate in upcoming provincial games.

The handball trials were conducted under the supervision of Tamrez Khan, while the badminton trials were overseen by Amin-ul-Haq Jadoon, Hamza Khan, and Muhammad Shakir, with DSO Junaid Rehman and RSO Ahmed Zaman monitoring the selection process.

Boxing trials were conducted under the supervision of Aurangzeb Khan Mehmood, while table tennis trials were led by

Sajid Rafiq Mughal.

District Sports Officer, Regional Sports Officer, and Assistant Sports Officer Aqib Raqeeb were also present to ensure the smooth conduct of the trials.

Speaking on the occasion, Tamrez Khan, Amin-ul-Haq Jadoon, and Aurangzeb Khan Mehmood emphasized that the trials were held in a transparent manner, with team selection based purely on merit. They expressed confidence that the selected players would bring positive results in the upcoming competitions.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Zaman highlighted the importance of hard work and dedication, stating that success is inevitable for those who remain committed to their sport.

He also announced that training camps would be organized to provide athletes with maximum opportunities to refine their skills and perform at their best.