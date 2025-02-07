Open Menu

Hazara Region Trials For Under-22 Games Successfully Conclude

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 07, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Hazara region trials for under-22 games successfully conclude

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The Under-22 Games trials for handball, boxing, badminton, and table tennis Friday have been successfully completed in the Hazara region under the supervision of the Directorate of sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Regional Sports Department.

More than 200 athletes from across Hazara participated in the trials while the successful player would participate in upcoming provincial games.

The handball trials were conducted under the supervision of Tamrez Khan, while the badminton trials were overseen by Amin-ul-Haq Jadoon, Hamza Khan, and Muhammad Shakir, with DSO Junaid Rehman and RSO Ahmed Zaman monitoring the selection process.

Boxing trials were conducted under the supervision of Aurangzeb Khan Mehmood, while table tennis trials were led by

Sajid Rafiq Mughal.

District Sports Officer, Regional Sports Officer, and Assistant Sports Officer Aqib Raqeeb were also present to ensure the smooth conduct of the trials.

Speaking on the occasion, Tamrez Khan, Amin-ul-Haq Jadoon, and Aurangzeb Khan Mehmood emphasized that the trials were held in a transparent manner, with team selection based purely on merit. They expressed confidence that the selected players would bring positive results in the upcoming competitions.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Zaman highlighted the importance of hard work and dedication, stating that success is inevitable for those who remain committed to their sport.

He also announced that training camps would be organized to provide athletes with maximum opportunities to refine their skills and perform at their best.

Recent Stories

ICC releases teaser of official song of Champions ..

ICC releases teaser of official song of Champions Trophy 2025

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Vs India: Biggest clash of ICC Champions ..

Pakistan Vs India: Biggest clash of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 set for February 2 ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change, FAO launch UAE Food Co ..

Ministry of Climate Change, FAO launch UAE Food Control System Assessment

2 hours ago
 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity roundtable discus ..

Zayed Award for Human Fraternity roundtable discusses fostering peaceful coexist ..

2 hours ago
 Al-Azhar calls for unified Arab, Islamic stance on ..

Al-Azhar calls for unified Arab, Islamic stance on Palestinian rights

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed commissions advanced naval ves ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed commissions advanced naval vessel

3 hours ago
Russia appoints new Roscosmos chief

Russia appoints new Roscosmos chief

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE, French Presidents discuss bilateral ties in P ..

UAE, French Presidents discuss bilateral ties in Paris, witness signing of UAE-F ..

12 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 16th Sharjah Bien ..

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 16th Sharjah Biennial

13 hours ago
 80 countries participate in10th International Scou ..

80 countries participate in10th International Scout Meeting in Sharjah

14 hours ago

More Stories From Sports