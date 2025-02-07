Hazara Region Trials For Under-22 Games Successfully Conclude
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 07, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The Under-22 Games trials for handball, boxing, badminton, and table tennis Friday have been successfully completed in the Hazara region under the supervision of the Directorate of sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Regional Sports Department.
More than 200 athletes from across Hazara participated in the trials while the successful player would participate in upcoming provincial games.
The handball trials were conducted under the supervision of Tamrez Khan, while the badminton trials were overseen by Amin-ul-Haq Jadoon, Hamza Khan, and Muhammad Shakir, with DSO Junaid Rehman and RSO Ahmed Zaman monitoring the selection process.
Boxing trials were conducted under the supervision of Aurangzeb Khan Mehmood, while table tennis trials were led by
Sajid Rafiq Mughal.
District Sports Officer, Regional Sports Officer, and Assistant Sports Officer Aqib Raqeeb were also present to ensure the smooth conduct of the trials.
Speaking on the occasion, Tamrez Khan, Amin-ul-Haq Jadoon, and Aurangzeb Khan Mehmood emphasized that the trials were held in a transparent manner, with team selection based purely on merit. They expressed confidence that the selected players would bring positive results in the upcoming competitions.
Meanwhile, Ahmed Zaman highlighted the importance of hard work and dedication, stating that success is inevitable for those who remain committed to their sport.
He also announced that training camps would be organized to provide athletes with maximum opportunities to refine their skills and perform at their best.
Recent Stories
ICC releases teaser of official song of Champions Trophy 2025
Pakistan Vs India: Biggest clash of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 set for February 2 ..
Ministry of Climate Change, FAO launch UAE Food Control System Assessment
Zayed Award for Human Fraternity roundtable discusses fostering peaceful coexist ..
Al-Azhar calls for unified Arab, Islamic stance on Palestinian rights
Hamdan bin Mohammed commissions advanced naval vessel
Russia appoints new Roscosmos chief
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2025
UAE, French Presidents discuss bilateral ties in Paris, witness signing of UAE-F ..
Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 16th Sharjah Biennial
80 countries participate in10th International Scout Meeting in Sharjah
More Stories From Sports
-
Hazara region trials for under-22 games successfully conclude3 minutes ago
-
ICC releases teaser of official song of Champions Trophy 20251 hour ago
-
Pakistan Vs India: Biggest clash of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 set for February 232 hours ago
-
Trump trade nominee says universal tariffs worth considering4 hours ago
-
Salman Agha hopeful of carrying momentum from past ODI overseas performances14 hours ago
-
Vonn bombs out of world championships super-G won by Austrian Venier15 hours ago
-
Tennis: Abu Dhabi Open results15 hours ago
-
‘NZ fully prepared to do well in tri-nation series, Champions trophy’; Jacob Oram15 hours ago
-
McBrine rescues Ireland after Muzarabani firestorm16 hours ago
-
Gill helps India down England in ODI opener16 hours ago
-
Powerplay store to provide int’l-standard equipment to athletes: Jahangir Khan17 hours ago
-
Vonn bombs out of world championships super-G won by Austrian Venier18 hours ago