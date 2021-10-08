Hazara Warrior secure 7-2 win as Bannu Panthers-Kohat Eagles play a 2-2 draw

Peshawar Falcon, Hazara Worries, Tribal Lions secured victories while Bannu Panthers and Kohat Eagles played a 2-2 draw in the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Hockey League-2021 being played at different venues including Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex and Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Peshawar Falcon, Hazara Worries, Tribal Lions secured victories while Bannu Panthers and Kohat Eagles played a 2-2 draw in the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Hockey League-2021 being played at different venues including Abdul Wali Khan sports Complex and Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium Peshawar.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law Fazal Shakoor was the chief guest on this occasion and before the start of the matches the players were introduced to him. Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Director Finance Amjad Iqbal, District Sports Officer Charsadda Tehseen Ullah, players and officials were also present.

In the first match Hazara Warriors entered the race after winning their first match against Dera Ismail Khan Stallions by a comfortable margin 7-5. Hazara took the lead in the 11th minute through a field attempt when international Umar Bhutta slammed in a beautiful goal, two minute later on penalty corner full-back Rizwan sounded the board with his forceful hit to make the tally 2-0.

Rizwan scored two more goals in the consecutive penalty corners and made his first hat-trick to make the tally 4-0.

In the 28th minute international Ghanzanfar scored a field goal when the right winger made a rally of attack and gave a free ball to unmarked Ghazanfar netted a fine goal to make the tally 5-0. It was in the 35th minute when Hazara Worries scored another goal through international Shan on the field attempt to make the tally 6-0.

When conceded six goals, Dera Ismail Khan managed their position when Tanzeem Ul Hassan on penalty corner reduced the margin. In the another nine minute Dera Ismail Khan Stallions fully dominated the proceedings and scored four more goals through Ijaz Ahmad in 41st minute, Mohsin Hassan in the 43rd minute, Muhammad Jamil in 46th and Mohsin Hassain in 50th minute scored the fourth goal while for Hazara Worries scored the seventh goal through unmarked center striker Shahzeb on the field attempt in the dying moments.

Bannu Patterns and Kohat Eagles played to a 2-2 draw. Bannu took the lead in the 8th minute through Shabza Ali through a penalty corner. In the 21st minute Kohat Eagles leveled the tally through penalty corner conversion when Ihstisham sounded the board with his forceful hit.

When the tally was tied 1-1, Kohat took the lead in the 55th minute through Shah Fahad on the field attempt while for Bannu in the 58th minute Musa found the equalizer through field attempt.

In the third match super Peshawar Falcon winning spree continued and so far came up as strong title contenders. Peshawar was stunned by Mardan Bears when in the 15th minute Mardan Bears took the lead through international Adeel on the field attempt. The Mardan Bears Lead was not prolonged as Peshawar Falcon tied the tally when skipper Abu Bakar through a drag pushed scored the equalizer on the penalty corner conversion. He also scored one more goal through penalty corner conversion to make the tally 2-1. In the 38th minute Peshawar's Motanzim slammed in a beautiful goal after dripping past three defenders at the top of the D area to make it 4-1.

Two minute later Adeel made it 4-2 when he scored a goal through penalty corner conversion. In another three minute Peshawar scored two more goals when Usman and Amjad scored one goal each to make the tally 6-2.