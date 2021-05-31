UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hazard Says He Is Not 100% But Will Be Ready For Euros

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 09:33 PM

Hazard says he is not 100% but will be ready for Euros

Eden Hazard is still having "some thigh problems" after missing much of Real Madrid's season but "will be there when the Euros start", he told a video press conference on Monday

Tubize, Belgium, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Eden Hazard is still having "some thigh problems" after missing much of Real Madrid's season but "will be there when the Euros start", he told a video press conference on Monday.

The midfielder said he was "not yet at 100 percent" but added that "physically I still have to prepare myself and I obviously hope to be ready for the first game on 12 June." Belgium, one of the favourites for the title, start Euro 2020 on June 12 against Russia in a group that also includes Denmark and Finland.

Hazard arrived at the national training centre at Tubize on Monday, at the same time as most of his team-mates and, as captain, was the first to speak at the press conference.

"I missed the last game with Real because of a little discomfort in my thigh. Since then I have been able to rest for a week and mentally I am fine," he said.

"I'm going to be good again when I get my confidence back, and when my thigh and ankle don't hurt," he said. "I've had an unlucky season." "I've always been a player who liked to play one match after another and that hasn't been the case. I still have many good years ahead of me." Injuries have kept him ot of recent Belgian squads.

"I missed it," he said. "I am happy when I am on the pitch." Hazard has struggled to contribute since joining Real for a reported 100 million euros ($122 million) from Chelsea in 2019.

Since the end of a season in which Real finished second in La Liga and fell against Hazard's former club Chelsea in the Champions League semi-finals, coach Zinedine Zidane has quit.

Hazard said he was "very disappointed that Zidane is leaving." "I spent two great seasons with him. I'm frustrated that I couldn't give him more," he said.

Hazard said he as not going to leaving Real.

"I can't see myself anywhere else but Real Madrid," he said "I have three years left on my contract at Real, we know that the first two years were complicated, but I want to continue to give the best of myself at Madrid."Hazard was criticised by Spanish media for laughing and joking with former Chelsea team-mates Kurt Zouma and Edouard Mendy after the full-time whistle at Stamford Bridge where Madrid had just been eliminated from the Champions League.

"I didn't celebrate Chelsea's Champions League title against Manchester City on Saturday," he said. "I am a Real Madrid player."

Related Topics

Russia Fine Madrid Same Stamford Belgium Finland Denmark Euro June 2019 2020 Media From Best Real Madrid Chelsea Manchester City Coach Million

Recent Stories

SEHA continues administering all doses of Pfizer-B ..

7 minutes ago

Luxembourg gifts its Expo 2020 Dubai Pavilion to U ..

7 minutes ago

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation organises ‘Co ..

22 minutes ago

Mansour bin Mohammed opens GISEC

52 minutes ago

Shurooq unveils two development projects valued AE ..

52 minutes ago

Europe demands answers after US-Danish spying clai ..

32 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.