Hazard to miss Valladolid clash after fresh injury woes

Eden Hazard's injury woes at Real Madrid look set to continue after the Belgian pulled out of the squad to face Real Valladolid on Wednesday with a muscle problem

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Eden Hazard's injury woes at Real Madrid look set to continue after the Belgian pulled out of the squad to face Real Valladolid on Wednesday with a muscle problem.

Hazard was due to make his first appearance of the season but instead is expected to be out for at least two weeks, raising doubts around his availability for the Clasico against Barcelona in October.