Hazlewood Helps Australia Limit Bangladesh To 131-7 In 1st T20

Tue 03rd August 2021

Pace bowler Josh Hazlewood led an inspired bowling attack as Australia kept Bangladesh down to 131 for seven in the opening Twenty20 international of their five-match series in Dhaka on Tuesday

Hazlewood returned impressive figures of 3-24 and fellow quick Mitchell Starc took two wickets after Australia elected to bowl first at the start of the five-match series in Dhaka.

Bangladesh's batsmen failed to convert their starts, including opener Mohammed Naim, who got out for 30 after hitting two fours and two sixes in his 29-ball knock.

Shakib Al Hasan, who survived two dropped chances on 18 and 23, top-scored with 36 off 33 balls before being bowled by Hazlewood in the 17th over.

Skipper Mahmudullah Riyad, who made 20, and Afif Hossain, who scored an unbeaten 23, also contributed to give the total some respect.

Australia, led by Matthew Wade, have brought in their up and coming T20 talent as they are missing key players, including Steve Smith and Aaron Finch who are both injured.

This is the first T20 series between the two sides. Their previous four meetings were all won by Australia at T20 World Cups.

