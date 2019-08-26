Hazlewood takes five as England slump to 67 all out in third Ashes Test

Australia's Josh Hazlewood took five wickets as England collapsed to just 67 all out on the second day of the third Ashes Test at Headingley on Friday

Leeds, United Kingdom, Aug 23 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Australia's Josh Hazlewood took five wickets as England collapsed to just 67 all out on the second day of the third Ashes Test at Headingley on Friday.

In a match they had to win to square the five-Test series at 1-1, England arrived at Yorkshire's headquarters having dismissed Australia for a seemingly modest 179, with fast bowler Jofra Archer taking 6-45, on Thursday.

But with Hazlewood returning figures of 5-30, England were bowled out inside 28 overs to leave Australia with a first-innings lead of 112.

Joe Denly, with 12, was the only England batsman to reach double figures,with their total seven fewer than the 74 scored by Australia's Marnus Labuschagne,in for concussed star batsman Steve Smith, on Thursday.