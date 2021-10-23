Australia's Josh Hazlewood led an inspired bowling effort that restricted South Africa to 118 for nine in the opening match of the Super 12s at the Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Australia's Josh Hazlewood led an inspired bowling effort that restricted South Africa to 118 for nine in the opening match of the Super 12s at the Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday.

South Africa lost their top three batsmen, including skipper Temba Bavuma, with the score on 23 after being invited to bat first in Abu Dhabi.

Glenn Maxwell, an off spinner who shared the new ball with Starc, bowled Bavuma for 12 and Hazlewood struck twice in his first two overs and finished with figures of 2-19 from his four.

Number four Aiden Markram played a lone hand with his 40 off 36 deliveries before falling to Mitchell Starc.

Markram kept losing partners with Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller departing for 13 and 16.

Leg spinner Adam Zampa struck twice in one over and a big mid-pitch mix up led to Keshav Maharaj being run out for nought.

Kagiso Rabada hit a an unbeaten cameo of 20 off 23 balls to take the Proteas past 100 and give the team attack something to bowl at.