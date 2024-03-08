Open Menu

Hazlewood's Five-wicket Haul Restricts New Zealand To 162 All Out At Tea

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 08, 2024 | 08:30 AM

Christchurch, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Seamer Josh Hazlewood led a blistering Australian pace attack that saw New Zealand crash to 162 all out at tea on day one of the second Test in Christchurch on Friday.

Hazlewood claimed figures of 5-31 while Mitchell Starc finished with 3-59 as an unchanged Australia looked to sweep the two-Test series.

The New Zealand innings was boosted by a 55-run stand for the ninth wicket by Matt Henry (29) and Tim Southee (26).

Australia expected an early breakthrough when captain Pat Cummins put New Zealand into bat on a green-tinged surface, but New Zealand openers Tom Latham and Will Young dug in.

Their dogged resistance saw New Zealand reach 47 in the first 90 minutes before Young was dismissed for 14 and the innings fell apart.

Latham went for 38 and Rachin Ravindra for four, with the last ball before lunch, as New Zealand reached 79 for three before losing five wickets for just 28 runs.

Their key batsman Kane Williamson, who received a standing ovation as he arrived at the crease for his milestone 100th Test, could only manage 17 before he was trapped in front by Hazlewood.

Although Williamson sought a review he knew it was a lost cause and started to walk before the three red lights were shown.

Hazlewood also accounted for Latham and Daryl Mitchell (four), both caught by wicketkeeper Alex Carey as well as Ravindra caught by Usman Khawaja at first slip.

The impressive Carey took five catches including Tom Blundell (22) off Cameron Green and Glenn Phillips (two) off Starc who then dismissed Scott Kuggeleijn lbw with his next delivery.

Hazlewood was also in on the action when he caught Southee to give Cummins a wicket and he finished the innings in the next over when he had Henry caught behind.

