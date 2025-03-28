HBK Sports’ Gala At Peshawar Press Club Concluded
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 28, 2025 | 06:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) HBK Sports’ Gala organized under the auspices of Peshawar Press Club (PPC) for its members concluded on Friday night.
Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah was chief guest of the closing ceremony.
Addressing the ceremony, he appreciated the initiative and expressed his delight that over 250 journalists participated in competitions of badminton, table tennis, snooker, ludo, and carrom board, providing them with a refreshing break from their professional routines.
Acknowledging the historic role of the Peshawar Press Club, the Chief Secretary lauded its contributions to promoting healthy journalism and ensuring the welfare of journalists in the province.
He reaffirmed the government's commitment to addressing the issues faced by journalists, including the establishment of a Media Enclave at New Peshawar Valley.
Highlighting the media’s role in governance and service delivery, he emphasized that constructive criticism helps identify challenges and guide reforms for better administration.
During the ceremony, the Chief Secretary distributed prizes among journalists who performed exceptionally in the sports Gala and announced a donation of PKR 500,000 for the Peshawar Press Club.
Earlier, President of the Peshawar Press Club, M. Riaz, welcomed the Chief Secretary and elaborated on the objectives of the HBK Ramazan Sports Gala. President of the Khyber Union of Journalists, Kashifuddin, also addressed the gathering.
Senior journalist Shamim Shahid, along with President M. Riaz, presented an honorary shield to the Chief Secretary in recognition of his visit.
The prize distribution ceremony was attended by Director General Information & Public Relations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Salim Khan, along with senior journalists, bureau chiefs of print and electronic media, newspaper editors, reporters, journalists in large numbers.
