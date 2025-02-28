Open Menu

HBL Pakistan Super League X To Start From April 11 In Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 28, 2025 | 04:57 PM

HBL Pakistan Super League X to start from April 11 in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Defending Champions Islamabad United will take on two-time Champions Lahore Qalandars

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 28th, 2025) The HBL PSL X will start April 11 (Friday) with defending champions Islamabad United taking on two times champions Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The six-team tournament will see 34 matches from 11 April to 18 May, with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium set to host 13 matches, including two Eliminators and the final.

Also, the upcoming edition will feature an exhibition match, which will be played on 8 April in Peshawar. The teams of the match will be confirmed in due course.

For HBL PSL X, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including Qualifier 1 on 13 May. Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will host five matches each. The marquee event will also feature three double-headers, with two matches on weekends (Saturday) and one on a national holiday (Labour Day).

Karachi Kings –winners of the league’s fifth edition, will begin their campaign on 12 April in their own backyard against runners up of the last edition, Multan Sultans.

Multan Sultans’ – the winners of the sixth edition, will face Lahore Qalandars on 22 April – the first HBL PSL X match hosted by Multan Cricket Stadium.

The newly constructed Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will welcome the tenth edition of the HBL PSL on 24 April with home side Qalandars, winners of the seventh and eighth editions taking on Peshawar Zalmi.

Peshawar Zalmi, champions of the HBL PSL 2017 will play their five matches at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, while the winners of the fourth edition, Quetta Gladiators will play five matches at the Gaddafi Stadium.

HBL PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer , “We are thrilled to officially announce the schedule for the historic 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League. Over the past decade, the HBL PSL has grown into a globally recognised tournament, showcasing the best of Pakistan’s cricketing talent.

“The fans in this year’s tournament will not only see high-profile international cricketers but will also witness 34 high-octane matches across four major cities—Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi.

“As part of our commitment to expanding the reach of the HBL PSL, we are delighted to host an exhibition match in Peshawar before the start of the tournament, which is a significant step in bringing top-tier cricket to Peshawar, a city with a deep-rooted love for the game.

“We remain dedicated to enhancing the experience for players, fans, and stakeholders, who have witnessed some breathtaking contests in the league over the years.

HBL PSL X schedule

11 AprilIslamabad United v Lahore Qalandars, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

12 AprilPeshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium; Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans, National Bank Stadium, Karachi

13 AprilQuetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

14 AprilIslamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

15 AprilKarachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Stadium, Karachi

16 AprilIslamabad United v Multan Sultans, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

18 AprilKarachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators, National Bank Stadium, Karachi

19 AprilPeshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

20 AprilKarachi Kings v Islamabad United, National Bank Stadium, Karachi

21 AprilKarachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi, National Bank Stadium, Karachi

22 AprilMultan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars, Multan Cricket Stadium

23 AprilMultan Sultans v Islamabad United, Multan Cricket Stadium

24 AprilLahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

25 AprilQuetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

26 AprilLahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

27 AprilQuetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

29 AprilQuetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

30 AprilLahore Qalandars v Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

1 MayMultan Sultans v Karachi Kings, Multan Cricket Stadium; Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

2 MayPeshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

3 MayQuetta Gladiators v Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

4 MayLahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

5 MayMultan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Cricket Stadium

7 MayIslamabad United v Quetta Gladiators, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

8 MayPeshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

9 MayPeshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

10 MayMultan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators, Multan Cricket Stadium; Islamabad United v Karachi Kings, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

13 May – Qualifier 1, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

14 May – Eliminator 1, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

16 May – Eliminator 2, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

18 May – Final, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Related Topics

Cricket Lahore Multan Peshawar Pakistan Super League Rawalpindi Lahore Qalandars April May 2017 Event From Best Habib Bank Limited National Bank Of Pakistan Labour Love Multan Sultans Quetta Gladiators Peshawar Zalmi Islamabad United Karachi Kings

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulat ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Prime Minister of Lebanon

58 seconds ago
 HBL Pakistan Super League X to start from April 11 ..

HBL Pakistan Super League X to start from April 11 in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

4 minutes ago
 Zero Lifestyle's Vision 2025: A Night That Changed ..

Zero Lifestyle's Vision 2025: A Night That Changed Innovation in Pakistan

8 minutes ago
 'China all set to assist Pakistan in modernizing g ..

'China all set to assist Pakistan in modernizing gems and jewelry sector'

11 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan make 177 ru ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan make 177 runs for five wickets

23 minutes ago
 Maulana Haqqani, four others killed in suicide att ..

Maulana Haqqani, four others killed in suicide attack at Jamia Haqqania mosque

44 minutes ago
MoF celebrates UAE Innovation Month with special e ..

MoF celebrates UAE Innovation Month with special event focusing on promoting inn ..

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iran to enhance medical cooperation

Pakistan, Iran to enhance medical cooperation

56 minutes ago
 MoHAP earns ‘Distinguished Innovation Enabler’ ..

MoHAP earns ‘Distinguished Innovation Enabler’ award, ‘Certified Innovativ ..

1 hour ago
 Manchester City retains top spot as world's most v ..

Manchester City retains top spot as world's most valuable team

2 hours ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, I ..

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, Islamic leaders on Ramadan

2 hours ago
 DP World sets automotive record in UAE, handling o ..

DP World sets automotive record in UAE, handling over 1 million vehicles in 2024

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports