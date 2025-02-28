HBL Pakistan Super League X to start from April 11 in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

(@Abdulla99267510)

Defending Champions Islamabad United will take on two-time Champions Lahore Qalandars

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 28th, 2025) The HBL PSL X will start April 11 (Friday) with defending champions Islamabad United taking on two times champions Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The six-team tournament will see 34 matches from 11 April to 18 May, with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium set to host 13 matches, including two Eliminators and the final.

Also, the upcoming edition will feature an exhibition match, which will be played on 8 April in Peshawar. The teams of the match will be confirmed in due course.

For HBL PSL X, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including Qualifier 1 on 13 May. Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will host five matches each. The marquee event will also feature three double-headers, with two matches on weekends (Saturday) and one on a national holiday (Labour Day).

Karachi Kings –winners of the league’s fifth edition, will begin their campaign on 12 April in their own backyard against runners up of the last edition, Multan Sultans.

Multan Sultans’ – the winners of the sixth edition, will face Lahore Qalandars on 22 April – the first HBL PSL X match hosted by Multan Cricket Stadium.

The newly constructed Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will welcome the tenth edition of the HBL PSL on 24 April with home side Qalandars, winners of the seventh and eighth editions taking on Peshawar Zalmi.

Peshawar Zalmi, champions of the HBL PSL 2017 will play their five matches at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, while the winners of the fourth edition, Quetta Gladiators will play five matches at the Gaddafi Stadium.

HBL PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer , “We are thrilled to officially announce the schedule for the historic 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League. Over the past decade, the HBL PSL has grown into a globally recognised tournament, showcasing the best of Pakistan’s cricketing talent.

“The fans in this year’s tournament will not only see high-profile international cricketers but will also witness 34 high-octane matches across four major cities—Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi.

“As part of our commitment to expanding the reach of the HBL PSL, we are delighted to host an exhibition match in Peshawar before the start of the tournament, which is a significant step in bringing top-tier cricket to Peshawar, a city with a deep-rooted love for the game.

“We remain dedicated to enhancing the experience for players, fans, and stakeholders, who have witnessed some breathtaking contests in the league over the years.

”

HBL PSL X schedule

11 April – Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

12 April – Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium; Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans, National Bank Stadium, Karachi

13 April – Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

14 April – Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

15 April – Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Stadium, Karachi

16 April – Islamabad United v Multan Sultans, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

18 April – Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators, National Bank Stadium, Karachi

19 April – Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

20 April – Karachi Kings v Islamabad United, National Bank Stadium, Karachi

21 April – Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi, National Bank Stadium, Karachi

22 April – Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars, Multan Cricket Stadium

23 April – Multan Sultans v Islamabad United, Multan Cricket Stadium

24 April – Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

25 April – Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

26 April – Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

27 April – Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

29 April – Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

30 April – Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

1 May – Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings, Multan Cricket Stadium; Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

2 May – Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

3 May – Quetta Gladiators v Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

4 May – Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

5 May – Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Cricket Stadium

7 May – Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

8 May – Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

9 May – Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

10 May – Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators, Multan Cricket Stadium; Islamabad United v Karachi Kings, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

13 May – Qualifier 1, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

14 May – Eliminator 1, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

16 May – Eliminator 2, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

18 May – Final, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore