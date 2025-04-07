HBL PSL 10 Announces Match Officials
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 07, 2025 | 11:52 PM
Elite Panel of ICC Umpires – Ahsan Raza, Paul Reiffel and Kumar Dharmasena are among the 13 umpires officiating in the six-team tournament
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 7th, 2025) The Pakistan cricket board has announced the match officials for HBL Pakistan Super League X, scheduled to take place across four venues – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi from 11 April to 18 May. A total of 13 umpires and seven match referees will be involved in 30 matches, while the match officials for the Qualifier, two eliminators and final, will be announced in due course.
Elite Panel of ICC Umpires – Ahsan Raza, Paul Reiffel and Kumar Dharmasena are among the 13 umpires officiating in the six-team tournament. Also included are Alex Wharf and Chris Brown.
From Pakistan, Aleem Dar, Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Khan Aafreedi, Rashid Riaz Waqar are part of the PCB International Panel of Umpires.
Abdul Moqeet, Nasir Hussain, Tariq Rasheed and Zulfiqar Jan – part of PCB Elite Panel of Umpires will also be officiating matches during this edition of the HBL PSL.
Among the match referees, ICC Elite Panel of Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle will officiate matches alongside his fellow Sri Lankan Roshan Mahanama. Also serving as match referees are Ali Naqvi and Muhammad Javed Malik – both from the PCB International Panel of Match Referees.
Iftikhar Ahmed, Iqbal Sheikh and Nadeem Arshad will also officiate during the tournament.
Recent Stories
What Kareena Kapoor thought of Shahid after their breakup?
HBL PSL 10 announces match officials
Saif bin Zayed honors members of MOI Air Wing who saved lives of nine people aft ..
Transport Authority takes action against transporters charging excessive fares
Small, medium scale farmers to benefit from second phase of Kisan Card initiativ ..
NPC women cricket team defends title by securing victory against RIBJA
Ayaz expresses concern over absence of opposition in meeting of Parliamentary Co ..
CM chairs meeting to address traffic congestion in district Peshawar
3 dead, 2 missing after Rickshaw plunges into Canal
ADNEC Group gears up for dynamic second quarter
BISE Larkana annual examinations of SSC Part I & II from Tuesday
AC Chiniot ensures smooth conduct of Matriculation exams
More Stories From Sports
-
HBL PSL 10 announces match officials4 minutes ago
-
NPC women cricket team defends title by securing victory against RIBJA7 minutes ago
-
Inter's bold treble bid bumps up against past glory at Bayern Munich2 minutes ago
-
Young tennis talents compete in Pakistan's Memorial Tournament4 hours ago
-
Brook named new England white-ball cricket captain5 hours ago
-
Name of “Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium” renamed after Imran Khan8 hours ago
-
Injuries threaten to derail Bayern's home final dreams against Inter5 hours ago
-
Arteta backs Saka to tilt balance in 'beautiful' Real Madrid tie5 hours ago
-
Lahore Qalandars unveil new kit for PSL Season 1011 hours ago
-
Real Madrid vulnerability evident ahead of Arsenal clash5 hours ago
-
Arteta backs Saka to tilt balance in 'beautiful' Real Madrid tie5 hours ago
-
Injuries threaten to derail Bayern's home final dreams against Inter5 hours ago