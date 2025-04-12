HBL PSL 10: Ben McDermott, Saad Baig Join Karachi Kings
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 12, 2025 | 04:42 PM
Karachi Kings make changes and add two players to their squads ahead of their upcoming clash for ongoing HBL PSL 10 edition
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 12nd, 2025) Karachi Kings have added two players to their squad for HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10.
Australian wicketkeeper-batter Ben McDermott and Pakistan Under-19 captain Saad Baig officially joined the team.
Karachi Kings - Pakistan Super League 2025 (PSL) 10
McDermott replaces Bangladesh’s Litton Das, who was originally picked in the Silver category during the HBL PSL Players Draft 2025. However, Das was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury sustained during a practice session ahead of Karachi Kings’ opening match.
McDermott is known for his aggressive batting style, rapid stroke play, and versatility across various batting positions.
He brings a wealth of experience in the T20 format and has featured in several global leagues, including the Big Bash League (BBL) and The Hundred.
Besides it, Karachi Kings brought in Saad Baig as a partial replacement for New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, who was selected in the supplementary category but would not be available during the Karachi leg of the tournament.
Saad Baig was previously part of the Karachi Kings squad in the Emerging category last season. He recently made headlines for his impressive performance in the ICC Under-19 World Cup, solidifying his reputation as a promising young talent for the future.
