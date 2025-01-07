HBL PSL 10 draft date, venue changed

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2025) The Pakistan cricket board (PCB) has today confirmed that the HBL PSL Player Draft has been rescheduled and will now take place on 13 January at Huzoori Bagh, Lahore fort in Lahore.

The event has been moved from the earlier announced venue, Gwadar, due to unforeseen logistical challenges.

The HBL PSL 2025 Trophy Tour scheduled in March will now feature Gwadar as a key location on its route across Pakistan.

Given below are further details:

Venue: Huzoori Bagh, Lahore Fort

Date: Monday, 13 January 2025

Event Broadcast start time: 1230pm PKT

The landmark 10th edition of the HBL PSL is slotted to take place between 8 April and 19 May later this year. The six franchises will assemble their star-studded squads on Monday, 13 January during the Player Draft ceremony at one of Lahore’s most iconic heritage sites.