HBL PSL 10: Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by 47 runs

(@Abdulla99267510)

Multan Sultans could not chase 203-run target set by Islamabad United after being invited to bat first in seventh match of HBL PSL X at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2025) Multan Sultans were bowled out for 155 runs in 18.4 overs while chasing the target in the seventh match of ongoing HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) X at Rawalpindi cricket Stadium.

For the Sultans, Mohammad Rizwan was the top scorer with 38 runs.

Other contributions included Iftikhar Ahmed with 32, Usman Khan with 31, Kamran Ghulam with 17, Michael Bracewell with 16, Chris Jordan with 5, Usama Mir with 1, Shai Hope with 1, David Willey with 1 and Mohammad Hasnain who was dismissed for 0.

For United, Jason Holder took 4 wickets, Imad Wasim grabbed 2, while Shadab Khan, Mohammad Shehzad, Naseem Shah, and Riley Meredith took 1 wicket each.

Earlier, after being invited to bat first by Multan Sultans, Islamabad United scored 202 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

Sahibzada Farhan stood out for United with 53 runs. Colin Munro scored 48, Haider Ali 33, Captain Shadab Khan 14, Andre Gous 9, and Azam Khan 4 runs.

Jason Holder played a fiery unbeaten knock of 32 runs, while Naseem Shah remained not out on 1.

For the Sultans, Chris Jordan took 2 wickets, while David Willey, Usama Mir, Ubaid Shah, and Mohammad Hasnain took 1 wicket each.

Squads:

Islamabad United: Andre Gous, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Haider Ali, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Shadab Khan (captain), Jason Holder, Mohammad Shehzad, Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (captain, wicketkeeper), Shai Hope, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Hasnain.