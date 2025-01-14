HBL PSL 10: Several Big Names From Cricketing World Left Out Of Draft
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 14, 2025 | 02:17 PM
Global stars such as Australia’s David Warner and Sean Abbott, along with New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell and Finn Allen have been selected by various teams
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2025) While many cricketers found spots in the teams of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, several big Names from the cricketing world were left out of draft.
Players not selected in PSL 10:
Sarfaraz Ahmed, Tim Southee, Ehsanullah, Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ashton Agar, Chris Lynn, Cooper Connolly, Daniel Sams, Jason Behrendorff, Mark Steketee, Moises Henriques, Usman Khawaja, William Sutherland, Mustafizur Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Joe Clarke, Laurie Evans, Tymal Mills, Jimmy Neesham, Imran Tahir, Reeza Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Charith Asalanka, and Evin Lewis.
The PSL 10 player draft ceremony took place at Hazoori Bagh in Lahore, where the franchise owners and team management formed their squads through the draft.
Global stars such as Australia’s David Warner and Sean Abbott, along with New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell and Finn Allen were selected by various teams.
Sarfaraz Ahmed appointed as Quetta Gladiators’ coach:
For the first time since the inaugural PSL season in 2016, Sarfaraz Ahmed was part of the player draft but was not picked by any team.
However, Quetta Gladiators’ owner Nadeem Omar gave him a new role by appointing the former captain as the team’s coach.
Recent Stories
HBL PSL 10: Several big names from cricketing world left out of draft
UAE, Uruguay to join forces in clean energy, climate action
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2025
Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hits southwest Japan, Tsunami warning issued
Finland Embassy in UAE marks 50 years of UAE-Finland diplomatic ties
EPAA plants 11,600 mangrove trees in Khor Kalba
Latifa bint Mohammed awards UK’s Simon Squibb with ‘One Billion Award’ at ..
Creators HQ, X announce strategic partnership to produce authentic, meaningful c ..
Mohamed Alabbar emphasises product quality, authenticity as drivers of business ..
1 Billion Followers Summit culminates activities
Search for bodies as LA firefighters brace for more wind
More Stories From Sports
-
HBL PSL 10: Several big names from cricketing world left out of draft2 minutes ago
-
Wales squad for Six Nations rugby14 hours ago
-
Former world heavyweight champion Fury retires from boxing14 hours ago
-
Closing ceremony of Sports Gala held at SSUET16 hours ago
-
Warner, Williamson, Joseph and Mitchell to debut in HBL PSL 202516 hours ago
-
PSL holds court at Hazoori Bagh to draft players for 10th edition18 hours ago
-
HBL PSL 10 Player Draft takes place at Lahore’s Hazoori Bagh23 hours ago
-
Sarfraz Ahmed parts ways with Quetta Gladiators ahead of PSL 1023 hours ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results1 day ago
-
Man Utd's 10-men beat Arsenal on pens in FA Cup, Spurs survive at Tamworth19 hours ago
-
Pakistan Shaheens & West Indies warm-up match ends in draw2 days ago
-
Squash Champion Sohail Adnan given warm welcome2 days ago