HBL PSL 10: Several Big Names From Cricketing World Left Out Of Draft

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 14, 2025 | 02:17 PM

Global stars such as Australia's David Warner and Sean Abbott, along with New Zealand's Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell and Finn Allen have been selected by various teams

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2025) While many cricketers found spots in the teams of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, several big Names from the cricketing world were left out of draft.

Players not selected in PSL 10:

Sarfaraz Ahmed, Tim Southee, Ehsanullah, Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ashton Agar, Chris Lynn, Cooper Connolly, Daniel Sams, Jason Behrendorff, Mark Steketee, Moises Henriques, Usman Khawaja, William Sutherland, Mustafizur Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Joe Clarke, Laurie Evans, Tymal Mills, Jimmy Neesham, Imran Tahir, Reeza Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Charith Asalanka, and Evin Lewis.

The PSL 10 player draft ceremony took place at Hazoori Bagh in Lahore, where the franchise owners and team management formed their squads through the draft.

Sarfaraz Ahmed appointed as Quetta Gladiators’ coach:

For the first time since the inaugural PSL season in 2016, Sarfaraz Ahmed was part of the player draft but was not picked by any team.

However, Quetta Gladiators’ owner Nadeem Omar gave him a new role by appointing the former captain as the team’s coach.

