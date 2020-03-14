UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HBL PSL 2020 Lahore Matches To Be Played Behind Closed Doors

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 12:08 AM

HBL PSL 2020 Lahore matches to be played behind closed doors

Following an advice from the Punjab Government, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided the final-leg matches of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 in Lahore will be played behind closed doors

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ):Following an advice from the Punjab Government, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided the final-leg matches of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 in Lahore will be played behind closed doors.

The decision will not impact accredited commercial partners, media and other service providers, who will be allowed to enter the Gaddafi Stadium.

In addition, immediate families of the competing players and player support personnel as well as franchise owners will be allowed to attend matches.

As was the case for Karachi matches, the PCB has taken this step as a precaution and to better protect the health and safety of all those involved in the matches.

Spectators who have already purchased tickets for Lahore matches, will be given full refund as per the PCB ticketing policy, through TCS and www.

yayvo.com. Details in this regard will be shared in due course.

Upcoming Lahore matches: 15 Mar Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars (2pm-5.15pm) 17 Mar 1st semi-final (1 v 4) (2pm-5.15pm); 2nd semi-final (2 v 3) (7pm-10.15pm) 18 Mar Final (7pm-10.15pm) ICC Medical Advisory Committee's advisory: Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 per cent alcohol if soap and water are not available Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands Avoid close contact with sick people Avoid travel if you are sick If you have a cough or fever, then seek medical review Stay home when you are sick Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Lahore ICC Government Of Punjab Water PCB Pakistan Super League Lahore Qalandars 2020 Media All From Habib Bank Limited Multan Sultans

Recent Stories

Remote work activated for segment of federal gover ..

11 minutes ago

Canada Announces C$10B Support Program Amid Corona ..

36 seconds ago

Europe now epicentre of COVID-19 pandemic, says WH ..

26 minutes ago

Bank of Canada Cuts Target Overnight Rate by 50 Ba ..

37 seconds ago

Canada's Government to Introduce Stimulus Package ..

26 minutes ago

Campaigners Say US-UK Trade Deal Unlikely to Reap ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.