HBL PSL 2020 postponed rescheduled

Pakistan Cricket Board here on Tuesday announced that the remaining part of the HBL PSL 2020 has been postponed and rescheduled

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ):Pakistan Cricket Board here on Tuesday announced that the remaining part of the HBL PSL 2020 has been postponed and rescheduled.

" We will announce all the details in this regard in due course of time ", said a spokesman of the PCB ahead of the two back to back semi finals which were to be played today at the Gadaffi stadium here.The final was slated to be played tomorrow, Wednesday.