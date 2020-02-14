HBL PSL 2020 – schedule of Media Days, warm-up matches, practice sessions and press conferences from 15-21 February

Media houses and outlets are requested to use correct event nomenclature in texts, headlines and bulletins

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020) To provide better player access to the media during the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020, the Pakistan Cricket Board will organise Media Days in the lead up to its flagship event, which will be attended by all the sides.

The Media Days, to be held in Karachi and Lahore from 15-18 February, will be attended by all the available players, which will provide the media with an opportunity to get an insight into the teams’ preparations as well as to ask questions from the players in line with their editorial policies.

The respected members of the media are strongly advised to contact team media managers before any activity as these are subject to last-minute changes. The team media managers will also be first contact point for the media for information relating to injury updates, interview requests and player availabilities.

The following is the schedule of activities from 15-21 February:

Saturday, 15 February:

At the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Multan Sultans will hold a training session 1pm. Beforehand, at around 12.15pm, Sultans’ players will attend the Media Day in the press conference room at the Far End. For further information, please contact Multan Sultans’ media manager Farhan Nisar (03214180714).

At the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in Karachi, Peshawar Zalmi will hold a training sessions from 1pm. For further information, please contact Peshawar Zalmi media manager Abdul Ghaffar (03212953098).

Sunday, 16 February:

At the Pearl Continental hotel in Karachi, Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi will hold their Media Days at 11.00am and 11.30am, respectively.

From 1pm onwards, Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will hold training sessions at Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre.

Later in the day, Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators will hold their practice sessions from 5pm onwards at the National Stadium.

For further information, please contact Karachi Kings’ media manager Faisal Mirza (03058110110), Peshawar Zalmi media manager Abdul Ghaffar (03212953098), Islamabad United media manager Zukhruf Khan (03215347168) and Quetta Gladiators media manager Nabeel Hashmi (03453469946).

Monday, 17 February:

At the Movenpick Hotel in Karachi, Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United will hold their Media Days at 10.30am and 11am, respectively.

Later in the day, Islamabad United and Karachi Kings will play a practice match at the UBL Sports Complex, while Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiator will play in a warm-up match at the National Stadium. Both the matches will start at 1pm.

For further information, please contact Karachi Kings’ media manager Faisal Mirza (03058110110), Peshawar Zalmi media manager Abdul Ghaffar (03212953098), Islamabad United media manager Zukhruf Khan (03215347168) and Quetta Gladiators media manager Nabeel Hashmi (03453469946)

At 1pm at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Multan Sultans will hold a practice session. For further information, please contact Multan Sultans’ media manager Farhan Nisar (03214180714).

At 7pm at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Lahore Qalandars is scheduled to hold a training session. For further information, please contact Lahore Qalandars’ media manager Sameen Rana (03004355555).

Tuesday, 18 February:

At around 5.15pm in the Press Conference room at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Qalandars will hold their Media Day.

At around 7pm, Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will hold their practice sessions at the Gaddafi Stadium. For further information, please contact Lahore Qalandars’ media manager Sameen Rana (03004355555) and Multan Sultans’ media manager Farhan Nisar (03214180714).

In Karachi, Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will play a practice match at the UBL Sports Complex, while Quetta Gladiators will hold a practice session at Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre. Both activities will begin at 1pm. For further information, please contact Peshawar Zalmi media manager Abdul Ghaffar (03212953098), Islamabad United media manager Zukhruf Khan (03215347168) and Quetta Gladiators media manager Nabeel Hashmi (03453469946)

Wednesday, 19 February:

In Karachi, Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi will hold training sessions at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre 1pm.

Beforehand, at around 12.15pm, both the sides are expected to make a member of the support staff available for media interviews. For further information, please contact Karachi Kings’ media manager Faisal Mirza (03058110110) and Peshawar Zalmi media manager Abdul Ghaffar (03212953098)

At around 3.30pm, the HBL PSL 2020 trophy unveiling ceremony will take in front of the main pavilion. The ceremony will attended by the PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, six team owners and six captains. Afterwards, Ehsan Mani and the team owners will hold a media conference in the media conference. For further information, please contact Emmad Ahmed Hameed (03018452417)

At around 5pm, Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan and Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed will hold their pre-match media conferences in the press conference hall at the National Stadium. For further information, please contact Islamabad United media manager Zukhruf Khan (03215347168) and Quetta Gladiators media manager Nabeel Hashmi (03453469946)

In Lahore, Lahore Qalandars will hold a training session at the Gaddafi Stadium from 1pm. Beforehand, a member of the support staff is expected to be available for media interviews. For further information, please contact Lahore Qalandars’ media manager Sameen Rana (03004355555)

Thursday, 20 February:

In Karachi, captains of Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings will hold their pre-match press conferences at the press conference hall of the National Stadium at around 12.30pm. For further information, please contact Peshawar Zalmi media manager Abdul Ghaffar (03212953098) and Karachi Kings’ media manager Faisal Mirza (03058110110).

In Lahore, Lahore Qalandars will hold a training at the Gaddafi Stadium from 1pm, while Multan Sultans will hold their training session at the Gaddafi Stadium from 7pm. At around 4.15pm, both captains Shan Masood of Sultan and Qalandars’ Sohail Akhtar will hold their pre-match media conferences in the press conference room, Far End. For further information, please contact Lahore Qalandars’ media manager Sameen Rana (03004355555) and Multan Sultans’ media manager Farhan Nisar (03214180714)

In Karachi, Quetta Gladiators will begin their title defence against Islamabad United at the National Stadium. The match will commence at 9pm, but the opening ceremony will begin at 6.45pm. After the match, both the teams will hold their post-match media conferences. For further information, please contact Islamabad United media manager Zukhruf Khan (03215347168) and Quetta Gladiators media manager Nabeel Hashmi (03453469946)

Friday, 21 February:

In Karachi, Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi will go head to head in the second match of the HBL PSL 2020, which will commence at 3pm. Afterwards, both the teams will hold their post-match media conferences. For further information, please contact Karachi Kings’ media manager Faisal Mirza (03058110110) and Peshawar Zalmi media manager Abdul Ghaffar (03212953098)

In Lahore, Lahore Qalandars will host Multan Sultans in the third match of the HBL PSL 2020, which will commence at 8pm. Afterwards, both the teams will hold their post-match media conferences. For further information, please contact Lahore Qalandars’ media manager Sameen Rana (03004355555) and Multan Sultans’ media manager Farhan Nisar (03214180714)

For team schedules post 21 February, please contact the team media managers directly.

The following are the details of the PCB venue media managers

Karachi – Emmad Ahmed Hameed (03018452417)

Lahore – Raza Kitchlew (03018440280)

Multan – Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi (03040557586)

Rawalpindi – Shakeel Khan (03018440284)