HBL PSL 2020 schedule of practice sessions and press conferences from 25-29 February

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020) The HBL PSL 2020 action shifts to Multan and Rawalpindi. The following is the schedule for trainings and media conferences.

Tuesday, 25 February:

Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will hold their practice sessions from 6pm onwards at the Multan Cricket Stadium, beforehand a squad member from each team will hold pre-match press conference.

For further information, please contact Multan Sultans’ media manager Haider Azhar (03004202432) and Peshawar Zalmi manager Arshad Khan (033339134388).

In Rawalpindi, Islamabad United will hold their practice session from 1pm onwards at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. For further information, please contact Islamabad United media manager Zukhruf Khan (03215347168)

Wednesday, 26 February:

Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will face off in the eighth match of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The toss will take place at 6.30pm and the first ball of the fixture will be bowled at 7pm.

After the match, each team will make a squad member available for the post-match press conference. For further information, please contact Multan Sultans’ media manager Haider Azhar (03004202432) and Peshawar Zalmi media manager Arshad Khan (033339134388).

In Rawalpindi, Lahore Qalandars will hold their practice session at 1pm at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. For further information, please contact Lahore Qalandars’ media manager Sameen Rana (03004355555).

From 6pm onwards, Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators will hold their training sessions at Pindi Cricket Stadium. Beforehand, a squad member from each side will hold a press conference. For further information, please contact Islamabad United media manager Zukhruf Khan (03215347168) and Quetta Gladiators media manager Nabeel Hashmi (03453469946).

Thursday, 27 February:

Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings will hold their practice sessions at 6pm at Multan Cricket Stadium. Beforehand, squad members from both sides will hold their pre-match press conferences.

For further information, please contact Multan Sultans’ media manager Haider Azhar (03004202432) and Karachi Kings media manager Faisal Mirza (03058110110).

In Rawalpindi, Lahore Qalandars will hold their practice session at the Pindi Cricket Stadium from 1pm onwards.

In the ninth match of the HBL PSL 2020, Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators will come face to face at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi; at 7pm. Toss will take place at 6.30pm.

After the match, a squad member from each side will hold a press conference. For further information please contact Islamabad United media manager Zukhruf Khan (03215347168) and Quetta Gladiators media manager Nabeel Hashmi (03453469946).

Friday, 28 February:

Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings will come face to face in the 10th match of the HBL PSL 2020 at Multan Cricket Stadium.

The match will begin at 3pm and the toss will take place at 2.30pm.

After the match, each team will make a squad member available for the post-match press conference. For further information, please contact Multan Sultans’ media manager Haider Azhar (03004202432) and Karachi Kings’ media manager Faisal Mirza (03058110110).

In Rawalpindi, Islamabad United will begin practice from 1pm to 4pm at the Pindi Cricket Stadium after which a squad member will hold a pre-match press conference. For further information please contact Islamabad United media manager Zukhruf Khan (03215347168).

Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars will play in the 11th HBL PSL 2020 fixture at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. The match will commence at 7pm and the toss will take place at 6.30pm.

After the match, a squad member from each side will hold a press conference. For further information please contact Peshawar Zalmi media manager Abdul Ghaffar (03212953098) and Lahore Qalandars media manager Sameen Rana (03004355555).

Saturday, 29 February:

Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators will lock horns in the 12th HBL PSL 2020 fixture at Multan Cricket Stadium. The match will begin at 2pm and the toss will take place at 1.30pm.

After the match, each team will make a squad member available for the post-match press conference. For further information, please contact Multan Sultans’ media manager Haider Azhar (03004202432) and Quetta Gladiators media manager Nabeel Hashmi (03453469946).

In Rawalpindi, Karachi Kings will hold a practice session from 1pm to 4pm after which a squad member from their side will hold a pre-match press conference.

In the 13th match of the HBL PSL 2020, Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will meet at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, at 7pm. The toss will take place at 6.30pm.

After the match, a squad member from each side will hold a post-match press conference. For further information, please contact Islamabad United media manager Zukhruf Khan (03215347168) and Peshawar Zalmi media manger Abdul Ghaffar (03212953098).