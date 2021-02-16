UrduPoint.com
HBL PSL 2021: Ticket Prices And Spectator Protocols Confirmed

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 11:30 PM

HBL PSL 2021: ticket prices and spectator protocols confirmed

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ):Following the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decision to allow 20 per cent crowds to attend each match day of the HBL Pakistan Super League, the Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday confirmed ticket prices for 30 of the 34 matches, which will be played from 20 February to 16 March.

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ):Following the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decision to allow 20 per cent crowds to attend each match day of the HBL Pakistan Super League, the Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday confirmed ticket prices for 30 of the 34 matches, which will be played from 20 February to 16 March.

Ticket denominations for the Qualifier, two Eliminators and the final, to be played from 18-22 March, will be announced closer to time.

Online sale of tickets will start on Wednesday at 1000 (Pakistan time) and fans can visit www.bookme.pk for not only purchasing match ticket but also selecting their preferred enclosure and choice of seat.

Fans can also call Bookme helpline (03137786888) to book their tickets for which CNIC number and 'phone number will be mandatory. When the match ticket has been confirmed, the customer will be sent a token number on the registered 'phone so that the customer can make the payment at the closest Jazzcash/Easypaisa shop. Upon payment, the customer will receive an e-ticket code along with a Quick Response (QR) Code, which the customer can use to print the ticket or show the SMS at the entry gate on match day.

To encourage families to attend the marquee event, the PCB has reserved certain enclosures at the National Stadium and Gaddafi Stadium for families.

At the National Stadium, enclosures reserved for the families are: Hanif Mohammad (VIP Enclosure), Wasim Akram (Premium Enclosure), Zaheer Abbas, Iqbal Qasim and Nasimul Ghani Enclosures (First-Class Enclosures), and Intikhab Alam Enclosure (General) while family enclosures at the Gaddafi Stadium include: Fazal Mahmood (VIP Enclosure), Saeed Anwar (Premier Enclosure), Abdul Qadir (First-Class Enclosure) and Nazar, Quaid, Zaheer Abbas and Majid Khan (General Enclosure).

For Saturday's tournament opener between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators, which will begin at 7pm, cost of VIP stands (Hanif Mohammad and Javed Miandad Enclosures) have been fixed at PKR5000, while price of the First-Class stands (Zaheer Abbas, Asif Iqbal, Waqar Hasan, Majid Khan, Iqbal Qasim and Nasimul Ghani Enclosures) have been kept at PKR4,000. Similarly, price of Premium stands (Quaid, Wasim Akram and Imran Khan Enclosure) have been set at PKR3,000, while the General stand tickets (Wasim Bari, Mohammad Brothers and Intikhab Alam Enclosure) have been fixed at PKR 2,000.

For Sunday's double-header between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi, and Islamabad United and Multan Sultans, which will start at 2pm and 7pm, respectively, cost of VIP stands (Hanif Mohammad and Javed Miandad Enclosures) have been fixed at PKR4,000, while price of the First-Class stands (Zaheer Abbas, Asif Iqbal, Waqar Hasan, Majid Khan, Iqbal Qasim and Nasimul Ghani Enclosures) have been kept at PKR3,000. Similarly, price of Premium stands (Quaid, Wasim Akram and Imran Khan Enclosure) have been set at PKR2,000, while the General stand tickets (Wasim Bari, Mohammad Brothers and Intikhab Alam Enclosure) have been fixed at PKR1,000.

For matches to take place from Monday-Wednesday, cost of VIP stands (Hanif Mohammad and Javed Miandad Enclosures) have been fixed at PKR3,000, while price of the First-Class stands (Zaheer Abbas, Asif Iqbal, Waqar Hasan, Majid Khan, Iqbal Qasim and Nasimul Ghani Enclosures) have been kept at PKR2,000. Similarly, price of Premium stands (Quaid, Wasim Akram and Imran Khan Enclosure) have been set at PKR1,000, while the General stand tickets (Wasim Bari, Mohammad Brothers and Intikhab Alam Enclosure) have been fixed at PKR500.

For the first match in Lahore on 10 March involving Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings, ticket prizes for the VIP stands (Imran Khan and Fazal Mahmood Enclosures) have been set for 3,000, followed by PKR2,000 for the First-Class Stands (Abdul Qadir and Sarfraz Nawaz Enclosures), PKR1,000 for Premium stands (A.H. Kardar, Rajas, Javed Miandad and Saeed Anwar Enclosures) and PKR500 for General stands (Inzamam ul Haq, Nazars, Quaid, Imtiaz Ahmed, Zaheer Abbas, Hanif Mohammad, Majid Khan, Saeed Ahmed Enclosures).

PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer said here : "On behalf of the PCB, I want to thank the Ministry of Health and the NCOC for their support and cooperation. Without their interest and facilitation, we would not have been able to invite the fans to our marquee event and be part of the entertainment.

"I am sure the fans will appreciate this encouragement from the NCOC and will abide strictly by the protocols, which, in turn, will strengthen our case to request for increased fan attendances for the later leg of the tournament."

