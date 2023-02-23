HBL PSL 2023 Match 12 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Score, History, Who Will Win

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023 is here, and we will witness an exciting match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi today. PSL 2023 Match 12 at 7 PM PST Thursday, 23 February 2023, is at the National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi. Islamabad United has won the PSL trophy twice, and Peshawar Zalmi lifted it once.

Spectators of Karachi can witness the HBL PSL 08 Match 12 in the stadium, and others can watch it LIVE on TV and other streaming mediums. If you don't have any of these opportunities, don't worry, you can see the HBL PSL 08 Match 12 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United LIVE Score at UrduPoint.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United

Let's look at the past performance of Peshawar Zalmi against Islamabad United in the previous PSL seasons. Peshawar Zalmi played 18 matches against Islamabad United in the past PSL seasons; both teams have won 9 matches each. So we can say that both are the favorite team to win the 12th match of PSL 2023.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi played 81 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the last season and won 43 out of these 81 matches, with a win percentage of 54.37. They performed great in all PSL seasons and became the PSL champions in Season 02. We hope Peshawar Zalmi will maintain its performing tradition this season.

PSL Past Records of Islamabad United

Islamabad United played 77 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the last season and won 41 out of these 77 matches, with a win percentage of 53.89. They performed great in all PSL seasons and became the PSL champions twice. We hope Islamabad United will maintain its performing tradition this season.

Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United in PSL 08

Let's look at the performance of Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United in PSL Season 08.

Peshawar Zalmi

Zalmi played their opening match against Karachi Kings and won by 2 runs when they restricted Karachi Kings to 197 runs in a chase of 199 runs. Peshawar Zalmi faced Multan Sultans in their second match, and Sultans won the match by 56 runs when Zalmi got all out at 154 runs in the 19th over.

The third match of Peshawar Zalmi was against Quetta Gladiators. Peshawar won the match by 4 wickets with 9 balls left, chasing the target of 155 runs.

Islamabad United

Islamabad United faced Karachi Kings in their opening PSL 08 match. They defeated Karachi by 4 wickets with 10 balls left, chasing 174 runs. The second match of Islamabad United was against Multan Sultans. Sultans won the match by 52 runs as Islamabad United could not chase the target and got all out at 138 runs in the 18th over.

PSL 8 Match 12 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Squads

The following is the list of playing 11 for Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 12.

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 2023 Match 12 will be among the following players.

Playing 11 of Islamabad United

Playing 11 of Islamabad United in the PSL 2023 Match 12 will be among the following players.

PSL 8 Match 12 Peshawar Zalmi Vs.

Islamabad United Coaching Staff

Darren Sammy is the head coach of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2023, Kamran Akmal is the batting mentor, Muhammad Akram is the bowling coach, James Foster is the fielding coach, and Dr. Zafar Iqbal is the medical advisor and physio. In contrast, Azhar Mahmood is the head coach of Islamabad United in PSL 2023, Saeed Ajmal is the assistant and spin bowling coach, Ashley Wright is the batting coach, James Franklin is the bowling coach, and Jason Pilgram is the physio.

PSL 8 Match 12 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Captains

Babar Azam is the captain of the Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 2023, and Shadab Khan is the captain of Islamabad United.

PSL 8 Match 12 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Batters

The following is the list of batters for Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 12.

Peshawar Zalmi 2023 Batters

Batters of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 08 Match 12 will be among the following players.

Babar Azam

Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Sherfane Rutherford

Mohammad Haris

Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Saim Ayub

Haseebullah Khan

Rovman Powell

Islamabad United 2023 Batters

Batters of Islamabad United for PSL 08 Match 12 will be among the following players.

Alex Hales

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Asif Ali

Azam Khan

Colin Munro

Sohaib Maqsood

Hassan Nawaz

Rassie van der Dussen

PSL 8 Match 12 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Bowlers

The following is the list of bowlers for Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 12.

Peshawar Zalmi 2023 Bowlers

Bowlers of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 08 Match 12 will be among the following players.

Wahab Riaz

Mujeeb Ur Rehman

Arshad Iqbal

Usman Qadir

Sufyan Muqeem

Khurram Shahzad

Richard Gleeson

Peter Hatzoglou

Islamabad United 2023 Bowlers

Bowlers of Islamabad United for PSL 08 Match 12 will be among the following players.

Fazal Haq Farooqi

Wasim Jr

Hasan Ali

Rumman Raees

Abrar Ahmed

Zafar Gohar

Zeeshan Zamir

Gus Atkinson

Tom Curran

Tymal Mills

PSL 8 Match 12 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United All-Rounders

The following is the list of all-rounders for Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 12.

Peshawar Zalmi 2023 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 08 Match 12 will be among the following players.

Danish Aziz

Aamer Jamal

Jimmy Neesham

Shakib Al Hasan

Salman Irshad

Azmatullah Omarzai

Dasun Shanaka

Islamabad United 2023 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Islamabad United for PSL 08 Match 12 will be among the following players.

Shadab Khan

Faheem Ashraf

Paul Stirling

Moeen Ali

Mubasir Khan

PSL 8 Match 12 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Haris is the wicketkeeper of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 2023 Match 12, and Azam Khan is the wicketkeeper of Islamabad United.

According to both teams' head-to-head history and past performance in the previous PSL seasons, both are the favorite teams to win the PSL 08 Match 12. Peshawar Zalmi has won two, and Islamabad United has won one match in this tournament. Therefore, we predict Peshawar Zalmi will win their 4th match in HBL PSL 08. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 08 Match 12 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score

You can see the LIVE score of the PSL 2023 Match 12 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United at 7 PM PST Thursday, 23 February 2023, at UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.