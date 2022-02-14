UrduPoint.com

HBL PSL 7 Player Updates

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 14, 2022 | 11:05 PM

HBL PSL 7 player updates

Islamabad United's Will Jacks from England, will be replacing Rahmanullah Gurbaz, once he leaves for his international commitments. Jacks' arrival to be confirmed in due course, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday night

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Islamabad United's Will Jacks from England, will be replacing Rahmanullah Gurbaz, once he leaves for his international commitments. Jacks' arrival to be confirmed in due course, said a spokesman of the Pakistan cricket board on Monday night.

Quetta Gladiators: Left-arm pacer Mohammad Irfan, will replace Mohammad Hasnain for the remainder of the tournament, due to the latter being banned from bowling.

Quetta Gladiators: Will Smeed will slip into the Silver Category as Ben Duckett's replacement. Duckett is now unavailable due to personal reasons.

Quetta Gladiators: Luke Wood is out of the tournament due to an injury and will be travelling back soon.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Islamabad Mohammad Irfan Ben Duckett Silver From

Recent Stories

4 die, 19 injured as bus overturns in D I Khan

4 die, 19 injured as bus overturns in D I Khan

2 minutes ago
 75 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

75 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

2 minutes ago
 Father of Florida Gun Massacre Victim Blames Biden ..

Father of Florida Gun Massacre Victim Blames Biden for Continuing Death Toll - R ..

2 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims five more patients, infects 1,155 ..

COVID-19 claims five more patients, infects 1,155 others

2 minutes ago
 Fawad grieved over PTI MNA's demise

Fawad grieved over PTI MNA's demise

16 minutes ago
 NCSW launches 3-year strategic plan

NCSW launches 3-year strategic plan

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>