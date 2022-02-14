HBL PSL 7 player updates

Islamabad United's Will Jacks from England, will be replacing Rahmanullah Gurbaz, once he leaves for his international commitments. Jacks' arrival to be confirmed in due course, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday night

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Islamabad United's Will Jacks from England, will be replacing Rahmanullah Gurbaz, once he leaves for his international commitments. Jacks' arrival to be confirmed in due course, said a spokesman of the Pakistan cricket board on Monday night.

Quetta Gladiators: Left-arm pacer Mohammad Irfan, will replace Mohammad Hasnain for the remainder of the tournament, due to the latter being banned from bowling.

Quetta Gladiators: Will Smeed will slip into the Silver Category as Ben Duckett's replacement. Duckett is now unavailable due to personal reasons.

Quetta Gladiators: Luke Wood is out of the tournament due to an injury and will be travelling back soon.