HBL PSL 8: Fans to nominate Hamaray Heroes

(@Abdulla99267510)

The fans can submit their suggestions by completing a nominations form which is available on the PCB website and January 28 has been set for the submission.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24th, 2023) Pakistan cricket fans will have an opportunity to nominate their favourite personalities, who will be recognised by the Pakistan Cricket board under the Hamaray Heroes initiative during the HBL Pakistan Super League 8 from 13 February to 19 March. This initiative will be powered by Kingdom Valley.

The fans can submit their suggestions by completing a nominations form (available here) and submitting before, Saturday, 28 January.

The final list will be submitted to a panel comprising the Chair of the PCB Management Committee, Mr Najam Sethi, Ms Salima Hashmi, Mr Umer Saif and Mr Nayyar Ali Dada. Thirty-four candidates with maximum nominations will be acknowledged during the tournament, which will be held in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Fans will have a chance to pick their favourite personalities from different walks of life, such as sports, education, healthcare, art, culture, music, social work, social entrepreneurship and technology, with the PCB using its brand and reach to appreciate these individuals for their contributions and enhancing the image of the country.

HBL PSL fans can shine a light on the heroes by nominating a maximum of two individuals (one in each category). They can be people or organisations who directly help others, whose work is improving the wellbeing of others, or whose achievements are inspiring others.

In HBL PSL 7, some of the prominent personalities to be recognised were Sumaira and Karishma Inayat (footballers), Talha Talib (weightlifter), Aqsa Ajmal (industrial designer), Daniyal Hussain (founder of Save a Life Welfare Association) and Nayab Ali (transgender rights expert).