HBL PSL 8 Final: Lahore Qalandars  decide  to Bat First Against Sultans

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 18, 2023 | 06:42 PM

HBL PSL 8 Final: Lahore Qalandars  decide  to bat first against Sultans

Both sides are quite excited for final clash to lift the trophy of mega tournament of HBL Pakistan Super League 8 at Gaddafi Stadium tonight.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 18th, 2023) Lahore Qalandars won the toss and decided to bat first against Multan Sultans in the final match of HBL Pakistan Super League.

Squads:

Squads:

Multan Sultans: Usman Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk/c), Rilee Rossouw, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Sheldon Cottrell and Ihsanullah.

Lahore Qalandars: Mirza Tahir Baig, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Ahsan Bhatti, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf and Zaman Khan.

