HBL PSL 8 Final: Lahore Qalandars  set 201-run Target For Multan Sultans

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 18, 2023 | 06:42 PM

HBL PSL 8 Final: Lahore Qalandars  set 201-run target for Multan Sultans

Abdullah Shafiq made 65 runs while Shaheen Shah Afridi scored 44 and led Qalandars to a strong position in final encounter with Sultans at Gaddafi Stadium tonight.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 18th, 2023) Lahore Qalandars made 200 runs in the first inning of the final encounter with Multan Sultans.

Sultans have to chase 201 runs target to lift the trophey. The Qalandars, especaily Abdullah shafique and skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi scored 65 and 44 respectively to lead their team to a strong position in the final encounter with Multan Sultans at Gaddafi Stadium.

The Qalandars scored 44 off 15 balls in the last overs and set a tough target for Sultans.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars won the toss and decided to bat first.

Both sides are quite excited for final clash to lift the trophy of mega tournament of HBL Pakistan Super League 8 at Gaddafi Stadium tonight.

Squads:

Multan Sultans: Usman Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk/c), Rilee Rossouw, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Sheldon Cottrell and Ihsanullah.

Lahore Qalandars: Mirza Tahir Baig, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Ahsan Bhatti, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf and Zaman Khan.

