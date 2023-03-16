HBL PSL 8 final to be played on Saturday (18 March)

After taking into consideration bad weather forecast over the coming days, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to hold the HBL PSL 8 final on Saturday, 18 March, at the Gaddafi Stadium with Sunday and Monday to be treated as reserve days. The final was scheduled earlier for Sunday, 19 March, in Lahore

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ):After taking into consideration bad weather forecast over the coming days, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to hold the HBL PSL 8 final on Saturday, 18 March, at the Gaddafi Stadium with Sunday and Monday to be treated as reserve days. The final was scheduled earlier for Sunday, 19 March, in Lahore.

Najam Sethi, Chair of PCB Management Committee said : "The HBL PSL 8 is our marquee event. All the teams aim and prepare whole year to not only feature in the final but to lift the Supernove Trophy, while the passionate cricket fans also wait anxiously to see their favourite team being crowned as the champion.

"As such, and on the basis of available information about bad weather forecast, it is a sensible and proactive approach that we use the off-day and play the final on Saturday, and utilise Sunday along with Monday as reserve days. This will give us two reserve days in case the match cannot be completed or played on Saturday instead of the traditional one day.

"We have spoken with the teams involved in the Play-offs, and they are not only aligned to our decision but have backed and supported our decision.

"There will be no inconvenience to the cricket fans as tickets purchased for Sunday's match will remain valid for Saturday's rescheduled final."