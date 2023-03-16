UrduPoint.com

HBL PSL 8 Final To Be Played On Saturday (18 March)

Muhammad Rameez Published March 16, 2023 | 10:37 PM

HBL PSL 8 final to be played on Saturday (18 March)

After taking into consideration bad weather forecast over the coming days, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to hold the HBL PSL 8 final on Saturday, 18 March, at the Gaddafi Stadium with Sunday and Monday to be treated as reserve days. The final was scheduled earlier for Sunday, 19 March, in Lahore

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ):After taking into consideration bad weather forecast over the coming days, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to hold the HBL PSL 8 final on Saturday, 18 March, at the Gaddafi Stadium with Sunday and Monday to be treated as reserve days. The final was scheduled earlier for Sunday, 19 March, in Lahore.

Najam Sethi, Chair of PCB Management Committee said : "The HBL PSL 8 is our marquee event. All the teams aim and prepare whole year to not only feature in the final but to lift the Supernove Trophy, while the passionate cricket fans also wait anxiously to see their favourite team being crowned as the champion.

"As such, and on the basis of available information about bad weather forecast, it is a sensible and proactive approach that we use the off-day and play the final on Saturday, and utilise Sunday along with Monday as reserve days. This will give us two reserve days in case the match cannot be completed or played on Saturday instead of the traditional one day.

"We have spoken with the teams involved in the Play-offs, and they are not only aligned to our decision but have backed and supported our decision.

"There will be no inconvenience to the cricket fans as tickets purchased for Sunday's match will remain valid for Saturday's rescheduled final."

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore Weather PCB Pakistan Super League March Sunday Event All Habib Bank Limited

Recent Stories

FIFA President re-elected

FIFA President re-elected

25 minutes ago
 Science, painting, drawing competition concludes

Science, painting, drawing competition concludes

20 minutes ago
 AJK PM, Senate Chairman express concerns over HR v ..

AJK PM, Senate Chairman express concerns over HR violations in IIOJK

20 minutes ago
 Kirby Says it is 'Entirely Possible' That Russian ..

Kirby Says it is 'Entirely Possible' That Russian Pilot Did Not Intend to Destro ..

17 minutes ago
 US Opposes Ukraine Ceasefire as Would Constitute V ..

US Opposes Ukraine Ceasefire as Would Constitute Violation of UN Charter by Russ ..

17 minutes ago
 Borrell Urges Serbian, Kosovar Leaders to Reach Se ..

Borrell Urges Serbian, Kosovar Leaders to Reach Settlement at Meeting in North M ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.