HBL PSL 8: Gladiators Defeat Kings By Four Wickets

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 06, 2023 | 06:54 PM

Martin Guptil and Sarfaraz Ahmed lead their side to successfully chase the target of 165 set by Karachi Kings at Rawalpindi ground tonight.

Rawalpindi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2023) Quetta Gladiators won by four wickets on Monday night.

They successfully chased the target of of 165 runs set by Karachi Kings at Rawalpindi stadium.

Guptil made 86 and Sarfaraz 29 runs and led their side to chase the target.

Earlier, Kings scored 164 runs for Gladiators.

Rossington took the kings to a strong position of 164 runs by scoring fifty while Imad made 30 off 20 balls while Aamer added 23 runs off 11 balls.

Quetta Gladiators earlier won the toss and decided to field first against Karachi Kings at Rawalpindi Stadium tonight.

It was the 22nd match of HBL Pakistan Super League 8.

According to the reports, Gladiators made four changes in their squad and determined for victory in tonight clash.

Last night Islamabad United narrowlly won the match against Gladiators despite that Sarfraz -led side put huge efforts for its victory.

(Details to Follow)

