HBL PSL 8: Gladiators give 155-run target to Zalmi

(@Abdulla99267510)

Iftikhar Ahmed through his 50 led the Gladiators to a reasonable position in the ninth clash of HBL Pakistan Super League 8 at National Bank Cricket Arena

Karachi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -Feb 20th, 2023) Quetta Gladiators on Monday scored 154 in the match against Peshawar Zalmi at National Bank cricket Arena.

Iftikhar Ahmed made fifty to push the Gladiators to a reasonable position against Zalmi. Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed coud score 39 off 30 balls.

Earlier, Peshawar Zami won the toss and decided to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators in the ninth match of HBL Pakistan Super League 8 match at National Bank Cricket Arena on Monday.

Quetta Gladiators made a change as Muhammad Hafeez replaced Umar Akmal.

The players of both the sides are excited for tonight clash at Karachi stadium.

Playing XI:

Quetta Gladiators Playing 11: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hafeez, Odean Smith, Iftikhar Ahmed, Martin Guptill, Wahid Bangulzai, Jason Roy, Qais Ahmed

Peshawar Zalmi Playing 11: Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Dasun Shanaka, Jimmy Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal, Sufyan Muqeem