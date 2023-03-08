UrduPoint.com

HBL PSL 8: Gladiators Surprise By Chasing Record High Target Of 241-run

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 08, 2023 | 06:53 PM

HBL PSL 8: Gladiators surprise by chasing record high target of 241-run

Jason Roy has made the PSL highest score of 145 off 63 balls and materialized amazing victory for Gladiators in the most difficult match of the tournament at Rawalpindi stadium on Wednesday night.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2023) Gladiators chase down a target of 241 with a whopping 10 balls to spare to beat Zalmi at Rawalpindi ground on Wednesday.

Jason Roy decided to not just raise but double down as he scored 145 off 63 balls. He hit 20 fours and five six and materialized amazing victory for Gladiators. Muhammad Hafeez scored 41 runs off 18 balls. The previous highest successful chase in PSL history was a target of 207.

Earlier, it seemed that Peshawar Zalmi set such a huge target for Gladiators o chase and the whole match turned one-side after Babar Azam scored 115 off 65 while Saim Ayub 74 runs off 34 balls and took their side to record high score of 240.

Earlier, Zalmi won the toss and opted to bat first against Quetta Gladiators tonight at Rawalpindi Stadium.

Squads:

Zalmi XI: 1 Babar Azam (capt.), 2 Saim Ayub, 3 Mohammad Haris, 4 Tom Kohler-Cadmore, 5 Haseebullah Khan (wk), 6 Rovman Powell, 7 Aamer Jamal, 8 Wahab Riaz, 9 Azmatullah Omarzai, 10 Arshad Iqbal, 11 Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Will Smeed, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Hafeez, Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Nawaz (c), Dwaine Pretorius, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Aimal Khan

Related Topics

Pakistan Super League Rawalpindi Powell Mohammad Hafeez Umar Akmal Wahab Riaz Babar Azam Iftikhar Ahmed Mohammad Nawaz Quetta Gladiators Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler visits Sharjah Safari, Buhais Geological ..

RAK Ruler visits Sharjah Safari, Buhais Geological Park

57 minutes ago
 Dubai&#039;s Department of Finance launches IMTITH ..

Dubai&#039;s Department of Finance launches IMTITHAL training programme on UAE C ..

57 minutes ago
 Russia-China Relations Not 'Love Affair,' Will Not ..

Russia-China Relations Not 'Love Affair,' Will Not Become Similar to NATO Allies ..

56 minutes ago
 Muhammad Asim assigned additional charge of MD APP ..

Muhammad Asim assigned additional charge of MD APP

56 minutes ago
 Petrobras Sees Little Benefit From Russian Oil Cap ..

Petrobras Sees Little Benefit From Russian Oil Cap Since Market Is Never Balance ..

56 minutes ago
 BISP non-political program to facilitate poor peop ..

BISP non-political program to facilitate poor people, says Faisal Kundi

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.