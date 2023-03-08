HBL PSL 8: Gladiators surprise by chasing record high target of 241-run

(@Abdulla99267510)

Jason Roy has made the PSL highest score of 145 off 63 balls and materialized amazing victory for Gladiators in the most difficult match of the tournament at Rawalpindi stadium on Wednesday night.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2023) Gladiators chase down a target of 241 with a whopping 10 balls to spare to beat Zalmi at Rawalpindi ground on Wednesday.

Jason Roy decided to not just raise but double down as he scored 145 off 63 balls. He hit 20 fours and five six and materialized amazing victory for Gladiators. Muhammad Hafeez scored 41 runs off 18 balls. The previous highest successful chase in PSL history was a target of 207.

Earlier, it seemed that Peshawar Zalmi set such a huge target for Gladiators o chase and the whole match turned one-side after Babar Azam scored 115 off 65 while Saim Ayub 74 runs off 34 balls and took their side to record high score of 240.

Earlier, Zalmi won the toss and opted to bat first against Quetta Gladiators tonight at Rawalpindi Stadium.

Squads:

Zalmi XI: 1 Babar Azam (capt.), 2 Saim Ayub, 3 Mohammad Haris, 4 Tom Kohler-Cadmore, 5 Haseebullah Khan (wk), 6 Rovman Powell, 7 Aamer Jamal, 8 Wahab Riaz, 9 Azmatullah Omarzai, 10 Arshad Iqbal, 11 Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Will Smeed, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Hafeez, Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Nawaz (c), Dwaine Pretorius, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Aimal Khan