HBL PSL 8: Gladiators To Chase Kings'165-run Target

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 06, 2023 | 06:54 PM

Both teams are locking horns in the 22nd match of HBL Pakistan Super League at Rawalpindi Stadium tonight

Rawalpindi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2023) Karachi Kings on Monday set the target of 165 runs for Gladiators.

Rossington took the kings to a strong position of 164 runs by scoring fifty while Imad made 30 off 20 balls while Aamer added 23 runs off 11 balls.

Quetta Gladiators earlier won the toss and decided to field first against Karachi Kings at Rawalpindi Stadium tonight.

It is the 22nd match of HBL Pakistan Super League 8.

According to the reports, Gladiators made four changes in their squad and determined for victory in tonight clash.

Last night Islamabad United narrowlly won the match against Gladiators despite that Sarfraz -led side put huge efforts for its victory.

(Details to Follow)

