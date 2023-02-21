UrduPoint.com

HBL PSL 8: Gladiators Win Toss, Opt To Field First Against Qalandars

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 21, 2023

HBL PSL 8: Gladiators win toss, opt to field first against Qalandars

The players of both sides are much  excited for tonight clash at National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi

Karachi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2023) Quetta Gladiators on Tuesday won the toss and opted to field first in the match against Lahore Qalandars at National Bank cricket Arena.

The Gladiators have batted first in all of their games so far, winning only once. The Qalandars' only victory, meanwhile, came when they batted first in the opening fixture of this season's PSL - against the Multan Sultans.

It is the 10th match of ongoing mega event of HBL PSL 8.

Playing XI:

Lahore Qalandars XI: Fakhar Zaman, Tahir Baig, Shai Hope (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Quetta Gladiators XI: Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Odean Smith, Abdul Bangalzai, Mohammad Hafeez, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Qais Ahmad

