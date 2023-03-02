UrduPoint.com

HBL PSL 8: Gladiators Win Toss, Opt To Field First Against Qalandars

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 02, 2023 | 07:19 PM

HBL PSL 8: Gladiators win toss, opt to field first against Qalandars

The players of the both sides are thrilled for tonight clash happening at historic Gaddafi Stadium.

Lahore: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- March 2nd, 2023) Quetta Gladiators won the toss and opted to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars in tonight fixture at historic Gaddafi Stadium.
The players of the both sides are thrilled for tonight clash. It is the 18th match of mega event of HBL Pakistan Super League 8.


(Details to come)

Related Topics

Pakistan Super League Lahore Qalandars Event Habib Bank Limited Quetta Gladiators

More Stories From Sports

