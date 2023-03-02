HBL PSL 8: Gladiators win toss, opt to field first against Qalandars

(@Abdulla99267510)

The players of the both sides are thrilled for tonight clash happening at historic Gaddafi Stadium.

Lahore: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- March 2nd, 2023) Quetta Gladiators won the toss and opted to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars in tonight fixture at historic Gaddafi Stadium.

The players of the both sides are thrilled for tonight clash. It is the 18th match of mega event of HBL Pakistan Super League 8.



(Details to come)