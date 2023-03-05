HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United beat Gladiators by two wickets

(@Abdulla99267510)

Gladiators who struggled to make scores in the beginning set 180 runs for United at Rawalpindi stadium tonight.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th, 2023) Islamabad United on Sunday best Quetta Gladiators by two wickets in tonight clash.

It was 21st match of HBL Pakistan Super League 8 played at Rawalpindi stadium.

Gladiators set the target of 180 runs for United but they failed to restrict united from chasing the target.

Earlier, United won the toss and decided to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators in tonight match of HBL Pakistan Super League 8.

From the beginning, Islamabad United is playing god and they secured their position at the third spot with four wins while Gladiators are bottom dweller and victory in this match is quite important for them for good points in the table.