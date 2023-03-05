UrduPoint.com

HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United Beat Gladiators By Two Wickets

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 05, 2023 | 06:48 PM

HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United beat Gladiators by two wickets

Gladiators who struggled to make scores in the beginning set 180 runs for United at Rawalpindi stadium tonight.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th, 2023) Islamabad United on Sunday best Quetta Gladiators by two wickets in tonight clash.

It was 21st match of HBL Pakistan Super League 8 played at Rawalpindi stadium.

Gladiators set the target of 180 runs for United but they failed to restrict united from chasing the target.

Earlier, United won the toss and decided to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators in tonight match of HBL Pakistan Super League 8.

From the beginning, Islamabad United is playing god and they secured their position at the third spot with four wins while Gladiators are bottom dweller and victory in this match is quite important for them for good points in the table.

Related Topics

Pakistan Super League Rawalpindi Sunday God Islamabad United From Best Habib Bank Limited Quetta Gladiators

Recent Stories

Emirati fighters steal the show at fourth Youth MM ..

Emirati fighters steal the show at fourth Youth MMA Championship in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 UAE, Oman sign MoU to boost environmental preserva ..

UAE, Oman sign MoU to boost environmental preservation efforts

2 hours ago
 Third edition of Dubai Metro Music Festival begins ..

Third edition of Dubai Metro Music Festival begins tomorrow

4 hours ago
 Investment in quantum computing to be major econom ..

Investment in quantum computing to be major economic driving force in next two y ..

4 hours ago
 PSL 2023 Match 21 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Glad ..

PSL 2023 Match 21 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Score, History, Who Wil ..

5 hours ago
 15 entities to showcase Sharjah&#039;s tourism sec ..

15 entities to showcase Sharjah&#039;s tourism sector to Europeans

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.