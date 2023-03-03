UrduPoint.com

HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United Bounce Back After Brisk Start Of Kings

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 03, 2023 | 07:55 PM

Kings were at 86 for four at the 10th over of the clash with Islamabad United in ongoing mega event of HBL Pakistan Super League 8 at Rawalpindi Stadium.

Rawalpindi: Islamabad United bounced back after Karachi King made a good start in clash at Rawalpindi Stadium tonight.

The Kings made 86 for four wickets in the 10th over of their encounter at the stadium. The pace of the score after brisk start got slowed .

It is the 19th match of HBL PSL 8 which is being played at Rawalpindi Stadium. Earlier, Kings won the toss and decided to bat first against Islamabad United.

(Details to follow)

