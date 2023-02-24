UrduPoint.com

HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United Decide To Bat Firs Against Gladiators

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 24, 2023 | 07:08 PM

HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United decide to bat firs against Gladiators

Both the sides are very excited for tonight clash at National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

Karachi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2023) Islamabad United on Friday won the toss and opted to bat first against Quetta Gladiators at National Bank cricket Arena.

The players of both sides are quite excited for tonight clash white victory in this match is very important for Gladiators in the 13th match of the mega event of HBL Pakistan Super League 8.

Islamabad coasted to their target inside 15 overs, with Asif Ali, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rassie van der Dussen starring. The Gladiators have the likes of Mohammad Hasnain and Naseem Shah but need some more support from those around them.

Islamabad also seem to have a better-rounded bowling attack, making them slight favourites for tonight.

Squads:

Quetta Gladiators XI: Jason Roy, Will Smeed, Martin Guptill, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Odean Smith, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Aimal Khan, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

Islamabad United XI: Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rassie van der Dussen, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Hassan Ali, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abrar Ahmed

Related Topics

Cricket Attack Islamabad Pakistan Super League Van Mohammad Hafeez Iftikhar Ahmed Mohammad Nawaz Shadab Khan Event From Habib Bank Limited National Bank Of Pakistan Quetta Gladiators

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United decide to bat firs aga ..

HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United decide to bat firs against Gladiators

9 seconds ago
 Cyprus' New President Meets With Leader of Turkish ..

Cyprus' New President Meets With Leader of Turkish Cypriots - UN Mission

31 minutes ago
 Annual sports gala-2023 concludes

Annual sports gala-2023 concludes

31 minutes ago
 Hamza, Hamid to clash in All PSB National Ranking ..

Hamza, Hamid to clash in All PSB National Ranking Junior Tennis Tournaments

31 minutes ago
 Secretary Industries and Commerce Ehsan Bhutta ind ..

Secretary Industries and Commerce Ehsan Bhutta industries visits Girls Training ..

31 minutes ago
 Additional IGP South Maqsood-ul-Hasan for accelera ..

Additional IGP South Maqsood-ul-Hasan for accelerating ongoing operations agains ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.