UrduPoint.com

HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United Decide To Bowl First Against Quetta Gladiators

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 05, 2023 | 06:48 PM

HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United decide to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators

The players of the both sides are quite excited for tonight clash which is taking place at Rawalpindi Stadium.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th, 2023) Islamabad United on Sunday won the toss and decided to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators in tonight match of HBL Pakistan Super League 8.

From the beginning, Islamabad United is playing god and they secured their position at the third spot with four wins while Gladiators are bottom dweller and victory in this match is quite important for them for good points in the table.

The 21st match of the mega event is being played at Rawalpindi Stadium tonight.

