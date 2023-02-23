UrduPoint.com

HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United Win By Six Wickets

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 23, 2023 | 07:16 PM

HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United win by six wickets

Islamabad United successfully chased the target set by Peshawar Zalmi in the 12 thrilling match in Karachi.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 23rd, 2023) Islamabad United won by six wickets as they successfully chased the target set by Peshawar Zalmi.

Peshawar Zalmi set the target of 157 runs for Islamabad United.

Zalmigs goodmade good start but lost momentum asv the bowlers of Islamabad United, especially Hasan Ali showed excellent bowling.

a

It was the 12th match of HBL PSL 8 which is being played at National Bank cricket arena in Karachi.

Islamabad United won the toss and opted to bat first.

