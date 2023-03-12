HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahore Qalandars

(@Abdulla99267510)

Shaheen Afridi will sit out of the game and David Wiese will be calling the shots tonight in clash with Kings at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12th, 223) Karachi Kings won the toss and elected to bat first against Lahore Qalandars at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday (today).

Shaheen Afridi will sit out of the game and David Wiese will be calling the shots tonight.

Earlier in the day, Peshawar Zalmi beat Islamabad United by 13 runs in Rawalpindi to ensure that both teams would lock horns in the Eliminator 1 of the event.

The result also confirmed that defending champions Lahore Qalandars will face Multan Sultans in the Qualifier of the tournament.

Qualifier, the winner of which will qualify directly for the final, will be played on March 15, meanwhile the Eliminator 1 will be held on March 16.

The loser of the Qualifier and winner of Eliminator 1 will clash in the Eliminator 2 on March 17 for a spot in the final.

Squads:

Lahore Qalandars Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Hussain Talat, Shane Dadswell, Rashid Khan, David Wiese (c), Dilbar Hussain, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Karachi Kings Playing XI: Haider Ali, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Tayyab Tahir, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim (c), Ben Cutting, Irfan Khan Niazi, James Fuller, Imran Tahir, Muhammad Umer, Akif Javed