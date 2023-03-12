UrduPoint.com

HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings Earn Consolation Win Over Lahore Qalandars

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 12, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Kings’ 11th victory in 17 matches over Lahore Qalandars helped them finish ahead of Quetta Gladiators in fifth place.

LAHORE: (UrduPoin/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13rf, 2023) Karachi Kings signed off on the HBL Pakistan Super League 2023 with 86 runs victory over table-toppers and defending champions Lahore Qalandars in the 30th and final league match at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Sunday.

Kings’ 11th victory in 17 matches over Lahore Qalandars helped them finish ahead of Quetta Gladiators in fifth place. When Karachi Kings had hosted Lahore Qalandars at the National Bank cricket Arena on 19 February, they had registered a 67 runs victory.

While Karachi Kings will once go back to the drawing board, Lahore Qalandars will prepare to take on Multan Sultans in Wednesday’s Qualifier. On the following day, Islamabad United will go toe to toe with Peshawar Zalmi in Eliminator 1 with the loser of Qualifier and winner of Eliminator 1 to meet in Eliminator 2 on Friday. The final between the winner of Qualifier and Eliminator 2 will be played on Sunday.

Karachi Kings made the right call on the spin of coin and elected to bat first. Karachi Kings made seven changes to their side that lost to Quetta Gladiators by four wickets on 6 March. In contrast, Lahore Qalandars rested Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sikandar Raza, and played Dilbar Hussain and Shane Dadswell.

Karachi Kings’ Muhammad Akhlaq and Tayyab Tahir put on 70 runs off 39 balls for the second wicket and, Imad Wasim and Ben Cutting added 52 runs in 31 balls for the fifth wicket to lift their side to 196 for seven. This included 60 runs in the last five overs after PowerPlay overs had produced 68 runs.

In his debut appearance for Karachi Kings, wicketkeeper-batter Akhlaq top-scored with a 36-ball 51 with five fours and two sixes. Imad Wasim contributed a 31-ball 45 with six fours, Tayyab Tahir struck four fours and a six in a 23-ball 40, and Cutting hit a quick-fire 14-ball 33 with two fours and three sixes before falling to Haris Rauf.

Hussain Talat (two for 24), Zaman Khan (two for 39) and Haris Rauf (two for 52) shared wickets.

In turn, Fakhar Zaman departed in the third over at the score of 16 and then Lahore Qalandars continued to lose wickets at regular intervals until they finished at 110 for nine with Rashid Khan retired hurt after being hit by a James Fuller bouncer.

Hussain Talat top-scored with 25, while other batters to reach double-figures were Haris Rauf (18), Fakhar (13), Kamran Ghulam (11) and Sam Billings (11).

Akif Javed took two for eight, Imran Tahir bagged two for 24 and Imad Wasim snapped up two for 26, but it was Muhammad Umar (two for 20) who impressed the most with his speed, line and length.

Scores in brief:

Match 30 – Karachi Kings beat Lahore Qalandars by 86 runs

Karachi Kings 196-7, 20 overs (Muhammad Akhlaq 51, Imad Wasim 45, Tayyab Tahir 40, Ben Cutting 33; Hussain Talat 2-24, Zaman Khan 2-39, Haris Rauf 2-52)

Lahore Qalandars 110-9, 18.5 overs (Hussain Talat 25, Akif Javed 2-8, Muhammad Umar 2-20, Imran Tahir 2-24, Imad Wasim 2-26)

Player of the match – Muhammad Akhlaq (Karachi Kings)

Squads:

Lahore Qalandars Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Hussain Talat, Shane Dadswell, Rashid Khan, David Wiese (c), Dilbar Hussain, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Karachi Kings Playing XI: Haider Ali, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Tayyab Tahir, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim (c), Ben Cutting, Irfan Khan Niazi, James Fuller, Imran Tahir, Muhammad Umer, Akif Javed

