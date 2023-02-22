HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings opt to bowl first against Multan Sultans

(@Abdulla99267510)

The 11th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League 8 is being played at Multan Stadium today.

Multan: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2023) Karachi Kings won the toss and opted to field first against Multan Sultans at Multan Stadium today.

It is the 11th match of ongoing mega event HBL Pakistan Super League 8.

Playing XIs:

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (wk/c), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Ilyas.

Karachi Kings: James Vince, Haider Ali, Matthew Wade(w), Irfan Niaz Khan, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim(c), Ben Cutting, Aamer Yamin, Akif Javed, Muhammad Umar, Imran Tahir