HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings Win Toss, Decide To Bowl First Against Gladiators

Published February 18, 2023 | 05:16 PM

HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings win toss, decide to bowl first against Gladiators

The match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators will start at 7:00 pm at National Bank Cricket Arena.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 18th, 2023) Karachi Kings on Saturday won the toss and decided to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators in the 6th match of HBL Pakistan Super League 8 tonight at the National Bank cricket Arena

The match will start at 7:00 pm Pakistan Standard time.

Sarfaraz's side have secured the largest victory (by runs) during a match between the two franchises. Quetta beat Karachi by 67 runs in the third edition of the PSL.

Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naveen ul Haq, Umar Akmal, Will Smeed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Naseem Shah, Odean Smith, Mohammad Hafeez, Umaid Asif, Muhammad Zahid, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Aimal Khan, Martin Guptill, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qais Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Dwaine Pretorius (partial replacement for Odean Smith), Will Jacks (partial replacement for Jason Roy), Nuwan Thushara (partial replacement for Naveen ul Haq)

Karachi Kings: Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik, Aamir Yamin, Akif Javed, Sharjeel Khan, Qasim Akram, Matthew Wade, Imran Tahir, James Vince, James Fuller, Andrew Tye, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mohammad Umar, Ben Cutting, Musa Khan, Faisal Akram (partial replacement for Tabraiz Shamsi), Adam Rossington (partial replacement for James Vince)

